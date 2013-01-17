Dutch Minister of Finance Jeroen Dijsselbloem (R) leaves parliament with his spokesperson after the weekly cabinet meeting in the Hague January 11, 2013. REUTERS/ Michael Kooren

AMSTERDAM Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem will formally put himself forward for the chairmanship of the group of euro zone finance ministers on Friday, a position he is widely expected to get.

The Eurogroup has been key to shaping the response of euro zone governments to market pressure over the three years of the sovereign debt crisis that started in Greece.

It is due to decide in a vote in Brussels on Monday who will succeed Luxembourg's Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker at the helm.

"I intend to present myself as a candidate tomorrow," Dijsselbloem told Dutch lawmakers at the parliament's finance committee.

Dijsselbloem, 46 and a Labour politician, said euro zone finance ministers had agreed earlier this week that candidates could throw their caps in the ring by Friday.

He was on a tour of European capitals last week, speaking with European Council President Herman Van Rompuy as well as with counterparts from Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, France. He was on his way to meet his Spanish counterpart on Thursday afternoon.

Dijsselbloem was appointed Dutch finance minister in November and informally chosen to chair the Eurogroup at the European Union summit in December, although leaders left the final decision to be taken by finance ministers.

Eurogroup presidents are appointed for 2-1/2 year terms.

(The story corrects 6th paragraph to show Dijsselbloem has not yet met Spanish counterpart this week.)

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt and Gilbert Kreijger; editing by Jeremy Gaunt)