BERLIN Germany would support Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos to succeed the Netherlands' Jeroen Dijsselbloem as chairman of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance minister, a spokesman for Germany's Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

"We have indicated on many occasions that the finance minister worked very closely and very well with Mr Dijsselbloem and appreciated his work as Eurogroup chairman," Finance Ministry spokesman Martin Jaeger said.

"However, in the case of a vote, we would support Mr De Guindos ... because we are of the view that Mr De Guindos would be a very capable, very professional and good chairman of the Eurogroup," Jaeger told a regular government news conference.

