Russia's military says it may have killed IS leader Baghdadi
MOSCOW/BAGHDAD Moscow said on Friday its forces may have killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in an air strike near the Syrian city of Raqqa last month.
BRUSSELS Euro zone finance ministers decided on Monday to send experts back to Athens to negotiate a deal with Greek authorities on the tax, labour and pension reforms needed to disburse new funds under the country's bailout, the head of the Eurogroup said.
Creditors' representatives, including the International Monetary Fund, will go back to the Greek capital to discuss an "additional package of structural reforms," Jeroen Dijsselbloem told a news conference after a regular monthly meeting of euro zone ministers in Brussels.
He said a deal will be necessary on tax, pensions and labour market regulations.
He added that "there will be a change in the policy mix, moving perhaps away from austerity and putting more emphasis on reform."
Reporting by Francesco Guarascio and Jan Strupczewski
LONDON Customers at British retail banks risk facing disruption in day-to-day banking as major lenders ring-fence their high street businesses from investment banking operations , the Bank of England said on Friday.
PARIS New French President Emmanuel Macron's government reaffirmed on Friday its plan for electoral reform as the scale of the likely parliamentary majority it is set to win grew and predicted voter turnout shrank.