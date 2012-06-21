LUXEMBOURG Euro zone finance ministers and officials meet on Thursday to discuss a bailout for Spanish banks and the way ahead for Greece's emergency lending programme.

Following are comments from ministers and officials ahead of the regular talks:

AUSTRIAN FINANCE MINISTER MARIA FEKTER

ASKED IF SPANISH BAILOUT WOULD BE FOR BANKS ONLY:

"I expect it to be like (agreed) in the informal phone conference, that it will be about the banks."

ON GREECE:

"We will have to see how much time Greece missed due to its election campaign... if it missed too much, Greece will have to work even harder."

DUTCH FINANCE MINISTER JAN KEES DE JAGER

ON GREECE:

"There is no alternative with regards to the reform, that is clear. With smarter measures then you can realise more, that is better, but an alternative to hard, painful reform, that alternative is not there."

ON SPANISH BOND YIELDS:

"In Spain there are some problems. The market wants to see results, it is important that they allow real results to be seen. The government must vigorously do and implement what they have announced, and thereby convince... the markets."

ON POSSIBILITY OF EMERGENCY FUNDS BEING USED TO BUY BONDS, TO LOWER YIELDS:

"That is an existing instrument but one with conditions. I have seen it said that it could be without conditions, but for me it has to have conditions."

SPANISH ECONOMY MINISTER LUIS DE GUINDOS

ON REQUESTING SUPPORT FOR SPANISH BANKS:

"The presentation of financial aid is a formality, it is not the fundamental issue. We have already started working on the design of the aid with the Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

"We will present the request in the next few days, but I insist this is a formality, it is not important. I think that before the end of July we will have an idea, a very clear, detailed idea of how we will do (the bailout)."

IMF MANAGING DIRECTOR CHRISTINE LAGARDE

"The IMF is here to provide all its expertise, all its assessments and analysis to help the Europeans reach their objectives."

IRISH FINANCE MINISTER MICHAEL NOONAN

ON SPAIN:

"It would be Ireland's policy to separate banking debt from sovereign debt."

"The experience of Ireland should have be learned by the European authorities and to recapitalise their banks and to transfer the accounting of it onto the sovereign seemed to be an additional burden."

"If Spain made an application the weekend the agreement was made and they quantified their needs, I think that might have eased the market concern. But while there is no request and while there is no certainty about the amount being requested, I think that makes the markets jittery."

FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER PIERRE MOSCOVICI:

ON GREECE:

"I will start by saying that I'm delighted by the fact that the Greek people have opted for a pro-euro government. That's the right way to go.

"We know that it means that Greece will have to respect its commitments. But it also means that Europe has to be sensitive to the feelings of the Greek people, and take measures in order to help the country achieve growth. Efforts must be made, but at the same time we have to create conditions for hope. That's what the euro must be about."

ASKED IF SPAIN WILL MAKE A FORMAL REQUEST AT THE MEETING FOR SUPPORT FOR ITS BANKS:

"That's for Spain to determine itself. Now they have some decisions to take - and they will be taken. The plan we decided on some 15 days ago is robust and sufficient according to all the analysis we have.

"The mechanisms exist, and I am confident in Spain's ability to make the necessary reforms, and I am confident in the European Union's capacity to respond to the difficulties in the banking sector.

"More broadly, what we need to do in the days ahead is to provide a joint, stable and lasting framework for the euro zone."

ON SITUATION IN FRANCE:

"I am very confident in my country. I will have the opportunity (at the Eurogroup) to present our public finances strategy and that our commitments will be met... We will be at 4.5 percent (deficit) in 2012 and we will work on our strategy for 2013 to reach 3 percent (deficit). France has all the resources to both to carry out growth policies and to respect our public finance commitments."

GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER WOLFGANG SCHAEUBLE

ASKED ABOUT POSSIBILITY OF EFSF BAILOUT FUND BUYING BONDS ON SECONDARY MARKET:

"The legal situation for the European rescue mechanism, the EFSF - the ESM isn't in force yet - is set out in the treaty.

"Under certain circumstances there is a possibility to operate on the secondary market. That's known, that's sorted and all this speculation can be surprising as it's all set out clearly in the treaties: following a country's request and the agreement of an adjustment programme.

"We're flexible on the specific financing instruments, such as with the banking recapitalisation in Spain. There are different types of instruments that we can use efficiently, such as with leveraging and such, but we don't need continuously new considerations in public as if we hadn't made precise agreements already."

ASKED ABOUT HOW TO END MARKET TURMOIL:

"Speculate less, but work precisely, implement what has been decided instead of creating expectations that are completely unrealistic, but on the other hand implement what has been agreed.

"That's also what I told my colleagues in the G20 framework in Los Cabos again: Germany, for instance, has largely fulfilled its commitments according to IMF reports, the OECD and the European Commission.

"If everyone fulfils their commitments, the problems will soon be solved. And if there is less speculation, including in the media, the financial markets won't constantly be insecure, because how are investors meant to differentiate if you as media keep publishing groundless rumours."

ON GERMAN CONSTITUTIONAL COURT SAYING IT NEEDED TIME TO DECIDE ON LEGALITY OF ESM PERMANENT BAILOUT FUND:

"I don't believe it is smart if the organs of the constitution communicate with each other in public and I believe it's even less smart if the government makes comments on this."

(Reporting by Ben Deighton, Annika Breidthardt, Claire Davenport, Robin Emmott, John O'Donnell and Charlie Dunmore; editing by Rex Merrifield)