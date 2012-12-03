BRUSSELS Euro zone finance ministers will discuss the terms of the Greek debt buy-back at a meeting in Brussels on Monday and review a Cypriot bailout, though no decision on Cyprus is expected to be taken.

Monday night's Eurogroup meeting of euro zone ministers and officials will be followed by an Ecofin meeting of EU finance ministers on Tuesday, expected to agree on proposals for a single supervisory mechanism for banks.

Following are comments before their talks:

AUSTRIAN FINANCE MINISTER MARIA FEKTER

ON REDUCING GREECE'S DEBT:

"...Greece still has to make an effort and live up to its obligations. It cannot hope that there will be a debt cut and it doesn't have to do anything anymore. On the contrary.

"I personally like models which have also been discussed to give incentives to Greece. For example, if it achieves a higher primary surplus than planned, we could think of an interest cut for example. That would be an incentive for them to make an effort and still help them."

GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER WOLFGANG SCHAEUBLE

ON SIMILAR CONDITIONS FOR PORTUGAL AS THOSE SET FOR GREECE:

"I wouldn't advise Portugal to consider such a step, because I would shy away from the comparison with Greece if I were another member state in the euro zone, because Greece is a unique case.

"That's why I have heard about such considerations neither from Portugal nor from Ireland. Secondly, we have lowered the interest for bilateral loans to Greece.

"For Ireland and Portugal there are no such bilateral loan programmes, so there is no possibility to transfer (the conditions)... within the EFSF (temporary bailout fund) so far we have mainly envisaged a 10-year pause to the interest payments from Greece, which means mainly that the EFSF loans run longer...

"For Ireland and Portugal, which are in the process of returning to the markets step-by-step it would be a disastrous sign and that's why I would really advise them not to further follow this point."

ON BANKING UNION:

"I hope, but I cannot be sure, that we will agree on a mandate at the Ecofin."

ON BANK RECAPITALISATION VIA THE ESM BAILOUT FUND ONCE BANKING UNION IS OPERATIONAL:

"The assumption was that when it came to banking supervision, as soon as it was functional, there would be a requirement, a separation between public funding and banking through direct bank recapitalisation, with a further requirement when it comes to the ESM.

"Those were the points agreed, and there would be a request submitted for bank recapitalisation submitted by the state concerned and there would be an adjustment programme that would be agreed with that member state, and I don't think that that is something you can sideline."

"I think it is important to bear in mind the issue of pace, the capacity of the ESM when it comes to the direct recapitalisation of banks.

"If you're talking about moving forward really, really quickly, well I don't think so. It's like if you look at snow melting, it's not going to melt that quickly, not in the Alps, not in the Pyrenees.

"You have to remember the capital available to the ESM, the payments that will be made available up to 2014. Look at the banking crisis of 2008. Look at what we learned from that, the experiences from that.

"In Germany, when it came to the scope for bank recapitalisation, the scope was the same in that year and if you look at the ESM, the capital that is available for banking recapitalisation is basically a firewall, a stabilization that is not available to member states, so it is important not to have expectations that are all too high."

FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER PIERRE MOSCOVICI

ON SAME CONDITIONS FOR THE BAILOUTS OF PORTUGAL AND IRELAND AS GIVEN TO GREECE:

"On Portugal and Ireland, my answer is the same as Mr Schaeuble's. The situation is not the same, I definitely don't believe that one should not try to copy the solution earmarked for Greece.

"For Ireland and Portugal, the plan is well under way, it is being implemented as planned with a possible return to the markets, so that is a completely different context and one that the countries are completely able to achieve."

ON SUCCESS GREEK DEBT BUYBACK:

"I have no particular anxiety about this.

"It will depend on the will of the Greek authorities and how good their advice is and for bodies that have been dealing with virtual debt selling at 30 percent of the original, this is not too unlikely.

"This is something we have gone into together and (IMF Managing Director Christine) Lagarde was there on Friday and I had talks with her and she was fairly optimistic about it. It just has to be very quick. We have until December 13 for deciding on a payment but I think we have been realistic."

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, Robin Emmott and Annika Breidthardt; compiled by Rex Merrifield)