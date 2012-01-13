Following are coming events linked to the debt crisis in the euro zone:

EUROPEAN UNION:

January 23 - Eurogroup meeting of euro zone finance ministers.

January 23 - Foreign affairs/general affairs council meeting of ministers.

January 24 - Ecofin meeting of European Union finance ministers.

January 29 - Summit of EU heads of state and government in Brussels.

February 20 - Eurogroup meeting of euro zone finance ministers.

February 21 - Ecofin meeting of European Union finance ministers.

March 1-2 - Summit of EU heads of state and government in Brussels.

March 12 - Eurogroup meeting of euro zone finance ministers.

March 13 - Ecofin meeting of European Union finance ministers.

April 23/24 - Foreign affairs/ general affairs council meeting of ministers.

May 25 - Summit of EU heads of state and government in Brussels.

GREECE:

POLITICS:

-- IMF and EU negotiators head to Athens next week for high stake talks to flesh out a new bailout program that Greece needs to avert default. They will assess if Athens has made enough progress on reforms and whether a deal with private bondholders will ease the nation's debt burden insufficiently before they free up further lending.

-- Talks between Greece and its creditors on a bond swap scheme, dubbed private sector involvement (PSI), have dragged on for months. But sources say a deal will be wrapped up in days to pave the way for a visit next week by inspectors for international lenders.

GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY:

-- Athens needs continued funding from its international lenders to redeem 14.5 billion euros of bonds on March 20 and risks default if there is no agreement with its euro zone partners and the International Monetary Fund on the terms of a second bailout plan.

Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole source of market funding.

-- January 17 - Debt agency auctions 3-month T-bills.

-- February 7 - Auction of 6-month T-bills.

-- February 14 - Auction of 3-month T-bills.

DATA:

-- January 16 - Sep Construction.

-- January 20 - Nov Cbank C/A y/y.

-- January 27 - Dec PPI y/y.

-- January 31 - Nov Retail Sales y/y.

ITALY:

-- Prime Minister Mario Monti has begun a drive to deregulate services ranging from taxi drivers and pharmacists to lawyers and notaries. The plans have already sparked opposition from taxi drivers and other protests are planned.

-- The deregulation plans follow an austerity programme which includes the reintroduction of a housing tax, pension reform and spending cuts criticised by unions who say they spare the rich and are too tough on salaried workers, pensioners and vulnerable sections of society.

-- Two relatively successful bond auctions brought Italy's 10-year bond yields below the psychological important 7 percent mark but they are still at around 6.6 percent.

POLITICS:

-- Parliament begins examining the deregulation measures this week. Cabinet is expected to sign off on the measures on January 19 after which they will come before parliament.

-- Monti is holding a series of meetings with European leaders this week to discuss the financial crisis ahead of an EU finance ministers meeting on January 23 and a leaders' summit at the end of the month.

-- European Council President Herman Van Rompuy is due in Rome on January 16 and Monti travels to London on January 18 to meet British Prime Minister David Cameron. He then receives a visit from German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy on January 20.

DEBT ISSUES:

January 24 - Treasury announces amounts of short-term bills (BOTs) to be auctioned on January 27 and zero coupon CTZs and euro inflation-linked BTPs to be auctioned on January 28.

GERMANY:

ECONOMY:

-- January 17 - ZEW economic sentiment index.

DEBT:

-- January 18 - Schatz top up.

SPAIN:

REFORM:

-- PM Rajoy has said he intends to deepen a constitutional reform, which sets a debt break and deficit limits and was passed by the PP and the Socialists in September, as one of his first tasks as Prime Minister. Expected in January.

-- Labour market and financial sector reforms are also expected to be high on the agenda after Rajoy is sworn in. Expected in January.

DATA RELEASES:

January 27 - Q4 unemployment figure.

January 27 - Retail sales December

January 30 - GDP Flash Q4.

January 31 - Inflation flash January

February 2 - January Jobless data.

DEBT ISSUES:

January 17 - 12-, 18-month T-bills.

January 19 - Sale of bonds maturing in 2016, 2019, 2022.

January 24 - 3-, 6-month T-bills.

IRELAND:

-- Ireland, as of December 2011, had drawn down just 34.5 billion of the 67.5 billion euros in loans it is taking from the EU and the IMF as part of its three-year 85 billion euro bailout package agreed in November 2010.

-- Officials from the ECB, European Commission and IMF completed the latest quarterly review of Ireland's bailout on October 20 and said Dublin was meeting all its targets. They will review progress again on January 19.

-- Dublin has recapitalised the country's four remaining lenders to meet its target under the EU/IMF bailout. It has poured nearly 17 billion euros of state funds into its four remaining lenders, bringing the total amount of capital provided by the government to nearly 63 billion euros.

GOALS TO BE MET UNDER EU/IMF PACKAGE:

End Q1 2012 - Government will introduce a fiscal responsibility bill, including provisions for fiscal rules and the Fiscal Advisory Council.

End Q1 2012 - Fresh bank stress tests to be carried out.

End Q1 2012 - Government to introduce legislation to reform the personal debt regime in order to lower the cost and increase the speed of proceedings.

DATA DUE FOR RELEASE:

January 18 - External trade figures for October.

January 19 - CPI inflation, December.

PORTUGAL:

-- Portugal, bailed out to the tune of 78 billion euros, says it met its 2011 budget deficit target agreed with its lenders using extraordinary, one-off measures and expects to meet the 2012 goal after deepening its austerity drive.

-- The troika of lenders said in November it was satisfied with Portugal's performance under the bailout, but told it to avoid relying on one-off measures in the future and to deliver on structural reforms.

-- Portugal's economy is expected to contract a steep 3 percent this year after an estimated GDP drop of 1.6 percent in 2011 as the government enacts tough spending cuts and across-the-board tax hikes.

POLITICS:

January 19 - Government, unions, employers meet to discuss labour reform.

January 20 - Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho takes part in parliament debate.

February 2012 (no dates set yet) - European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund inspectors to assess Portugal's performance under the bailout.

GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY:

January 18 - IGCP debt agency offers between 1.5 billion euros and 1.75 billion euros total in 3-month and 6-month T-bills.

February 1 - IGCP debt agency offers between 750 million euros and 1 billion euros in 3-month T-bills.

February 15 - IGCP debt agency offers between 1.5 billion euros and 1.75 billion euros total in 3-month and 6-month T-bills.

Source: Reuters bureaux

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit; editing by Ron Askew)