Following are coming events linked to the debt crisis in the euro zone:

GREECE:

-------

POLITICS:

-- Greece is working on implementing a voluntary swap of government bonds with longer maturity paper, aiming to set out the terms of the transactions in August or early September.

-- EU/IMF/ECB mission chiefs are in Athens. They have started a quarterly economic performance review ahead of the disbursement of a sixth bailout loan instalment in September.

-- September 10 - Prime Minister George Papandreou to deliver keynote speech on economic policy at the Thessaloniki International Trade Fair.

GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY:

-- Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole remaining route to market funding. The debt-choked country sold three- and six-month T-bills to roll over 2.48 billion euros of previous issues in August.

-- September 9 - PDMA to announce amount for auction of six-month T-bills to be auctioned September 13 as a previous issue of 2.0 billion matures.

-- September 20 - Auction of three-month T-bills as a previous 2.0 billion euro issue matures on September 23.

DATA:

-- September 7 - Aug CPI, HICP.

-- September 8 - June employment data.

-- September 9 - April industrial Output.

-- September 19 - July central bank C/A data.

IRELAND:

--------

-- Ireland, as of the end of June 2011, had drawn down a third of the 67.5 billion euros in loans it is taking from the EU and the IMF as part of its 85 billion euro bailout package, at an average interest rate of 5.6 percent. It has received 7.4 billion euros from the IMF and 15.6 billion from Europe's bailout funds.

BANKING RECAPITALISATION PLANS:

-- Dublin has recapitalised the country's four remaining lenders to meet its target under the EU-IMF bailout. It had earmarked 17.6 billion euros to meet the 24 billion euro bill with the rest coming from imposing losses on banks' junior bondholders and asset sales.

IMF PACKAGE:

-- End Q3 2011 - Legislation to liberalise legal and medical services sectors, including pharmacists.

-- End Q3 2011 - Pension entitlements for new entrants to the public service will be reformed with effect from 2011.

-- End Q4 2011 - Government will, by end-October, set out a medium-term fiscal consolidation plan for 2012 to 2015 outlining revenue and expenditure adjustments for each year.

-- End Q4 2011 - Government will propose a budget for 2012 with a budget adjustment of at least 3.6 billion euros.

-- End Q4 2011 - The Irish authorities will implement the strategy to underpin the solvency and viability of the credit union sectors.

-- End Q4 2011 - Government will propose a draft programme for the disposal of state assets and discuss it with EU/IMF.

EVENTS:

-- September 2 - Irish C.bank governor, financial regulator appear before parliamentary committee.

-- September 8 - Consumer Price Index August 2011

PORTUGAL:

---------

POLITICS, GOVERNMENT:

-- September 14 - Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho takes part in parliament debate.

-- October 15 - Deadline for the government to present draft 2012 budget. Also due to detail additional spending cuts to address budget slippage.

ECONOMIC DATA:

-- September 5 - Bank of Portugal publishes data on banks' borrowing from ECB in July.

-- September 8 - National Statistics Institute publishes second reading for second-quarter gross domestic product.

-- September 9 - National Statistics Institute publishes trade balance for May-July.

-- September 12 - National Statistics Institute releases consumer price index for August.

-- September 21 - Bank of Portugal publishes current account gap for Jan-July.

-- September 28 - National Statistics Institute announces quarterly national sector accounts, including Q2 public deficit.

-- September 29 - National Statistics Institute reports excessive deficit procedure and business and consumer confidence indices for September.

-- October 6 - Bank of Portugal publishes autumn economic bulletin.

-- Oc. 10 - National Statistics Institute publishes June-Aug trade balance; Bank of Portugal releases statistics on banks' borrowing from European Central Bank in September.

-- October 13 - National Statistics Institute releases consumer price index for September.

-- October 20 - Bank of Portugal publishes current account gap for January-August.

GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY:

-- September 7 - IGCP debt agency offers 750 mln-1 bln euros in 3- month T-bills.

-- September 21 - IGCP debt agency offers 750 mln-1.25 bln euros total in 3- month and 6-month T-bills.

-- September 30 - IGCP debt agency due to present T-bill issuance programme for the third quarter

SPAIN:

------

REFORM:

-- Spain's savings banks have until September to raise capital levels, or face possible part-nationalisation. Those banks which have already presented plans for a stock market listing to the Bank of Spain have until March to complete.

-- Government expected to add a debt ceiling across its public administrations into its Constitution by November.

GENERAL ELECTIONS FOUR MONTHS EARLY:

-- Spain's Socialist Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, has brought forward general elections set for March 2012 to November 20, 2011. The conservative opposition Popular Party has a poll lead of around 14 points.

ECONOMIC DATA:

-- September 5 - Services PMI

-- September 8 - Industrial output July

-- September 13 - August final inflation

-- September 29 - Flash September inflation

-- September 29 - Retail sales August

DEBT ISSUES:

-- September 20 - 12-, 18-month T-bill sales

-- September 27 - 3-, 6-month T-bill sales

EUROPEAN UNION:

---------------

-- September 16 - Informal meeting of Eurogroup (euro zone finance ministers, central bank and EU commissioner) in Wroclaw, Poland, followed by informal meeting of EU finance ministers.

-- September 17 - Second day of two-day informal meeting of EU finance ministers in Wroclaw, Poland.

-- October 3 - Meeting of Eurogroup (euro zone finance ministers, central bank and EU commissioner) in Luxembourg.

-- October 4 - Meeting of EU finance ministers in Luxembourg.

-- October 17 - Summit of EU heads of state and government in Brussels.

-- October 18 - Summit of EU heads of state and government in Brussels.

-- November 7 - Meeting of Eurogroup (euro zone finance ministers, central bank and EU commissioner) in Brussels.

-- November 8 - Meeting of EU finance ministers in Brussels.

-- November 29 - Meeting of Eurogroup (euro zone finance ministers, central bank and EU commissioner) in Brussels.

-- November 30 - Meeting of EU finance ministers in Brussels.

-- December 9 - Summit of EU heads of state and government in Brussels.

GERMANY:

--------

POLITICS:

-- Germany has two state elections remaining in 2011 after a string of local votes that have weakened Chancellor Angela Merkel's government, which has lost control of the upper house of parliament, or Bundesrat, which represents the 16 states.

The dates are as follows:

-- September 4 - Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.

-- September 18 - Berlin.

-- Leaders of Merkel's ruling coalition have reached a political agreement to cut taxes from 2013.

-- In October the government will present updated economic forecasts that will serve as the basis for semi-annual tax estimates published by a government panel the following month. Based on the amount of fiscal leeway, Merkel plans to unveil the size of her tax cut plan in November before the lower house approves the budget for 2012.

-- The planned tax reform will save taxpayers 6 billion euros, a senior member of Merkel's conservatives has said.

-- Since even centre-right state governments like Thueringia have signalled their opposition to cuts in income tax and polls show that Germans are overwhelmingly opposed to cuts, any measures could easily be blocked by the Bundesrat. This could result in either a successful arbitration between the two houses, possibly involving the financing of cuts through a new wealth tax. Merkel's coalition could also resort to cuts in the "solidarity charge", set up to improve life in the former East Germany, which would benefit all taxpayers, including the rich.

CONSTITUTIONAL COURT: - Germany's constitutional court in Karlsruhe is due to give a ruling on September 7 on the aid package for Greece and the euro zone rescue mechanism agreed last year. The court is not expected to block Germany's contribution to aid but is likely to set the government conditions, such as involving parliament more.

DATA:

September 5 - August Services PMI

September 6 - July industrial orders

September 7 - July industrial output

September 8 - July trade

September 9 - Final August CPI

G7/G8/G20 MEETINGS:

-------------------

-- September 9-10 - G7 finance ministers meet in Marseille.

-- September 26-27 - G20 labour ministers meeting in Paris.

-- October 14-15 - G20 finance ministers meeting in Paris.

-- November 3-4 - G20 Annual Summit in Cannes, France.

Source: Reuters bureaux

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)