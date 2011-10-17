LONDON Following are upcoming events linked to the debt crisis in the euro zone:

EUROPEAN UNION:

October - Special Eurogroup meeting expected, possibly by end-October, to decide on Greece's next aid tranche and leveraging the euro zone's EFSF bailout fund.

October 21 - Summit of European Union and euro zone finance ministers in Brussels, expected to discuss next steps to tackle the euro zone debt crisis, such as leveraging the EFSF rescue fund, recapitalising banks and bringing forward the creation of its permanent replacement, the ESM.

October 23 - Summit of European Union and euro zone heads of state and government in Brussels, expected to announce steps to tackle euro zone crisis.

November 7 - Meeting of Eurogroup in Brussels.

November 8 - Meeting of EU finance ministers in Brussels.

November 29 - Meeting of Eurogroup in Brussels.

November 30 - Meeting of EU finance ministers in Brussels.

December 9 - Summit of EU heads of state and government in Brussels.

G7/G8/G20 MEETINGS:

November 3/4 - G20 annual summit in Cannes, France. If no new euro zone crisis-fighting steps are announced by this point, markets are likely to react badly. President Barack Obama has demanded concrete plans in time for the summit.

GREECE:

POLITICS:

-- Greece hopes its international lenders release an 8 billion euro (7 billion pound) tranche of bailout funds after EU/IMF/ECB inspectors concluded a performance review and the government announced measures to make up for fiscal slippage. Final results of the review expected late on October 19.

-- Inspectors suspended talks with Athens earlier in September after the government failed to meet fiscal pledges under terms of its bailout. The next tranche must be paid by mid-November if Greece is to avoid running out of money.

-- The ruling socialists want to pass draft legislation that raises the income tax burden and places 30,000 public sector jobs on a labour reserve by October 20, ahead of an October 23 EU summit on the debt crisis.

-- Greece has been working on a voluntary swap of government bonds with longer maturity paper, aiming to conclude the global transaction in October. Under a July deal, private creditors agreed to a 21 percent write-down on their Greek holdings to lighten and stretch the debt burden. But euro zone authorities are considering bigger haircuts which could delay the scheme.

Oct 18-19 - Public and private sector unions hold anti-austerity strike, continuing to challenge government policies.

October 20 - Parliament expected to vote on austerity legislation.

GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY:

Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole remaining route to market funding. The debt-choked country needs to roll over 4.0 billion euros of T-bills maturing in October.

October 18 - Auction of 3-month T-bills.

October 21 - A previous 2.0 bln euro issue matures.

ITALY:

-- Italy, after a long period of prevarication, passed a much-altered austerity plan in September to try and steer clear of the debt crisis but its bond yields are only being kept at manageable levels with European Central Bank support.

-- The focus now shifts to whether a weak and scandal-plagued government can implement the promised reforms and if more austerity measures will be needed to head off the need for outside help. By common consent, an Italian bailout would overwhelm existing euro zone rescue funds.

POLITICS:

October. - Decision on central bank governor. Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi backs Mario Draghi's deputy at Bank of Italy, Fabrizio Saccomanni, but Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti says job must go to Treasury Director General Vittorio Grilli. Decision repeatedly delayed but must come before Draghi takes over as ECB president at start of November.

Mid-October - Government due to present economic reform proposals expected to include sale of real estate and infrastructure projects including tax breaks for firms involved.

Oct 13 - Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi on Thursday called a vote of confidence in his government, saying a collapse of his centre-right coalition now would be catastrophic for the country and its economy. The vote will be held on October 14.

October 28 - Berlusconi expected to attend graft trial where he is accused of bribing British lawyer David Mills.

DEBT ISSUES:

October 26 - BOTs and CTZs (zero coupon bonds) auctions.

October 27 - BTPei (eurozone index-linked fixed rate bonds).

SPAIN:

REFORM:

-- The Bank of Spain has said its banking system recapitalisation programme was sufficient even in adverse stress test conditions. It took over three unlisted saving banks to wrap up the restructuring process. State and private investors injected 13.4 billion euros into the savings banks, known as cajas, at the end of the process, a fraction of that estimated by analysts.

GENERAL ELECTIONS FOUR MONTHS EARLY:

-- Spain's Socialist Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, has brought forward general elections set for March 2012 to November 20, 2011. The conservative opposition Popular Party has a healthy poll lead. Spain has gone a long way with its austerity measures but its decision to shelve a partial sale of the state lottery suggests electoral politics are starting to impinge.

DEBT ISSUES:

October 18 - 12, 18-month T-bills

October 20 - Bond auction

October 25 - 3, 6-month T-bills

November 3 - Bond auction.

November 3 - Treasury to announce bond calendar for month.

GERMANY:

POLITICS:

-- The Free Democrats (FDP), junior coalition partner in Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right government, hold a summit on October 23-24 to prepare for their November party congress.

-- The FDP's ratings have plummeted in opinion polls to between 2 and 5 percent from 14.6 percent in the last general elections in 2009. The FDP has been a partner in more post-war governments than any other party.

-- The FDP will also hold an internal vote in December to determine their party's stance on German contributions to European bailouts.

-- Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) will also hold a party congress in November.

IRELAND:

-- Ireland, as of September 2011, had drawn down just over a third of the 67.5 billion euros in loans it is taking from the EU and the IMF as part of its 85 billion euro bailout package. It has received 8.9 billion euros from the IMF and 15.6 billion from Europe's bailout funds.

-- Officials from the ECB, EC and IMF arrived for the latest quarterly review of progress under the bailout on October 10.

-- Dublin has recapitalised the country's four remaining lenders to meet its target under the EU-IMF bailout. It had earmarked 17.6 billion euros to meet the 24 billion euro bill with the rest coming from imposing losses on banks' junior bondholders and asset sales.

IMF PACKAGE:

End Q4 2011 - Government will, by end-October, set out a medium-term fiscal consolidation plan for 2012 to 2015 outlining revenue and expenditure adjustments for each year.

End Q4 2011 - Government will propose a budget for 2012 with a budget adjustment of at least 3.6 billion euros.

End Q4 2011 - The Irish authorities will implement the strategy to underpin the solvency and viability of the credit union sectors.

End Q4 2011 - Government will propose a draft programme for the disposal of state assets and discuss it with EU/IMF.

EVENTS:

Oct 20 - Likely date of assessment from Ireland's latest EU/IMF quarterly review

Oct 21 - External Trade data

PORTUGAL:

-- Portugal, bailed out to the tune of 78 billion euros, has admitted its accounts fell short of expectations in the first half of the year but said it would meet this year's target agreed with its lenders.

-- Portugal's economy is expected to contract sharply this year and only return to growth in 2013 as the government enacts tough spending cuts and across-the-board tax hikes.

-- Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho has said he could not rule out having to reinforce his country's aid programme if it was swept up in a contagion backwash should Greece default.

POLITICS:

October 14 - Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho in parliament debate.

October 15 - Rally in Lisbon organised by youth movements as part of the international day of protest dubbed 15.O. Expected to protest against austerity in Portugal, EU/IMF and government policies.

October 17 - Deadline for the government to present draft 2012 budget to parliament.

November (dates not set yet) - The Troika of European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund representatives returns to Lisbon for the second quarterly evaluation of bailout implementation.

November 29 - Final vote on 2012 budget. Government has a solid majority in parliament.

GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY:

October 19 - IGCP debt agency auctions between 750 million and 1.5 billion euros in 3-month and 6-month T-bills.

November 2 - IGCP debt agency auctions 750 million to 1.25 billion euros in 3-month T-bills.

November 16 - IGCP debt agency auctions 750 million to 1.5 billion euros in 3-month and 6-month T-bills.

December 7 - IGCP debt agency auctions between 750 million and 1.25 billion euros in 3-month T-bills.

December 21 - IGCP debt agency auction 750 million to 1.5 billion euros in 3-month T-bills.

Source: Reuters bureaux

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)