Following are coming events linked to the debt crisis in the euro zone:

EUROPEAN UNION:

November 23 - European Commission, the executive body of the European Union, presents new package of measures to deepen economic governance in the European Union and the euro zone single currency area. Measures to include linking support from the euro zone bailout fund to surveillance of countries, as well as intensified monitoring of euro zone states with excessive budget deficits.

November 29 - Meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels to try to finalise plans to leverage the euro zone rescue fund to provide first-loss insurance on troubled states' government bonds and attract foreign investors to buy euro zone debt.

November 30 - Meeting of EU finance ministers in Brussels.

December 7-8 - Congress of centre-right European People's Party, the largest grouping in the European Parliament, to be held in Marseille, France. Expected to be attended by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy, among other party leaders.

December 8 - ECB Governing Council meeting to consider whether to cut interest rates again from 1.25 percent, and whether to take bolder action to stabilise the euro zone bond market.

December 9 - Summit of EU heads of state and government in Brussels.

GREECE:

POLITICS:

-- Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos flies to Brussels next Thursday to attend the Eurogroup meeting of finance ministers, seeking their continued financial support in return for budget cuts and revenue-building measures.

-- Thousands rally in central Athens on Thursday, the 38th anniversary of a student uprising against military rule. The protest will be used as a focal point by Greeks angry at the government's austerity programme.

-- Finance ministry officials have begun consultations with private investors of Greek debt this week on how to structure a 50 percent discount in the value of government bonds as agreed at an EU summit last month.

-- A team of inspectors from international lenders or "troika" representing the European Union, International Monetary Fund and European Central Bank, is due to fly to Athens in the coming weeks to assess whether the country is implementing measures demanded by international lenders.

-- On Friday Greece's new coalition government tables a draft budget to parliament which will contain those measures demanded by foreign lenders and opposed by a large proportion of Greeks.

-- New Prime Minister Lucas Papademos, a former vice president at the European Central Bank, meets European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso in Brussels, as it seeks to assure the EU that it will push through economic reforms.

-- Greece is awaiting the disbursement of an 8 billion euro (6.8 billion pound) tranche under its first bailout as it faces bond redemptions by the middle of December.

-- Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos has said Greece will need 80 billion euros of the second, 130 billion bailout as soon as late January.

GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY:

-- Greece's debt agency needs to roll over a total of 4.0 billion euros of T-bills in December: 2 billion euros of 6-month paper mature on December 16 and 2 billion in 3-month T-bills mature on December 23.

-- Greece also has 2.7 billion euros of bonds maturing in December: 1.17 billion due on December 19, 980 million on Dec 22, and 715 million on December 30.

ITALY:

-- Newly sworn-in Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti outlined a broad palette of policy priorities his technocrat government will try to implement in the coming months, including changes to pensions, job protection rules and taxes.

-- He gave few specific details but the measures were in line with the reforms demanded by Italy's European partners. Monti said the three pillars of his programme would be budgetary rigour, promoting growth and ensuring social fairness.

-- Italian bonds have been under heavy pressure as the euro zone debt crisis has escalated. Ten-year yields have passed 7 percent, a level generally seen as untenable, although they dipped to 6.9 percent after Monti's speech in parliament.

POLITICS:

-- Monti's government will start to put flesh on the policy outlines laid out on Thursday and is expected to move quickly to try to reassure bond markets. Few details of the programme available as yet.

DEBT ISSUES:

November 25 - Italian treasury to hold auction of short term bills (BOTs) and zero coupon CTZ bonds.

GERMANY:

POLITICS:

-- The Free Democrats (FDP), junior coalition partner in Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right government, will hold an internal vote in December to determine their party's stance on German contributions to European bailouts. [ID:nL5E7L4413]

SPAIN:

GENERAL ELECTIONS:

-- Spain's Socialist Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, has brought forward general elections set for March 2012 to November 20, 2011.

The centre-right opposition Popular Party (PP) has a healthy poll lead and markets will be hoping for an absolute majority which will grant the conservatives a clear democratic mandate.

-- Spain has gone a long way with its austerity measures but its decision to shelve a partial sale of the state lottery suggests electoral politics are starting to impinge.

-- Prime ministerial hopefuls include Alfredo Perez Rubalcaba for the Socialists and Mariano Rajoy for the centre-right People's Party.

REFORM:

-- The new government will not officially take power until mid-December, but with the euro zone crisis heating up, investors will expect a concrete plan for economic reform as soon as possible.

-- Labour market and financial sector reforms are expected to be high in the agenda.

-- Spanish banks would need to raise 26 billion euros of capital by the end of June to shore up their balance sheets, EU politicians said at the end of October.

-- Santander said its capital shortfall is 15 billion euros, or 6.5 billion after a convertible bond benefit. While peer BBVA needs 7.1 billion euros and Banco Popular needs 2.4 billion.

DATA RELEASES

November 29 - Retail sales, October

November 29 - Nov inflation data, flash.

December 2 - Nov jobless figures from Labour Ministry.

December 5 - Oct industrial production.

December 14 - Nov final inflation data.

December 14 - ECB lending to Spanish banks from Bank of Spain

DEBT ISSUES:

November 22 - 3-, 6-month T-bills.

December 1 - New 3-year bond. Details TBA.

December 1 - Treasury set to announce bond auction plans for December.

December 13 - 12-, 18-month T-bills.

IRELAND:

-- Ireland, as of October 2011, had drawn down just over 40 percent of the 67.5 billion euros in loans it is taking from the EU and the IMF as part of its 85 billion euro bailout package. It has received 8.9 billion euros from the IMF and 18.1 billion from Europe's bailout funds.

-- Officials from the ECB, European Commission and IMF completed the latest quarterly review of Ireland's bailout on October 20 and said Dublin was meeting all its targets.

-- Dublin has recapitalised the country's four remaining lenders to meet its target under the EU/IMF bailout. It has poured nearly 17 billion euros of state funds into its four remaining lenders bringing the total amount of capital provided by the government to nearly 63 billion euros.

GOALS TO BE MET UNDER EU/IMF PACKAGE:

December 6 - The government will propose a budget for 2012 with a budget adjustment of at least 3.6 billion euros.

End Q4 2011 - The Irish authorities will implement the strategy to underpin the solvency and viability of the credit union sectors.

End Q4 2011 - The government will propose a draft programme for the disposal of state assets and discuss it with EU/IMF.

DATA DUE FOR RELEASE:

November 21 - ECB Executive Board Member Juergen Stark visits Dublin

November 21 - Residential property price index for October

PORTUGAL:

-- Portugal, bailed out to the tune of 78 billion euros, has admitted its accounts fell short of expectations in the first half of the year but said it would meet this year's target agreed with its lenders using extraordinary, one-off measures.

-- The troika of lenders said on November 16 it was satified with Portugal's performance under the bailout, but told it to avoid relying on one-off mesaures in the future and to deliver on structural reforms.

-- Portugal's economy is expected to contract sharply this year and next, only returning to growth in 2013 as the government enacts tough spending cuts and across-the-board tax hikes.

POLITICS:

November 22 - Parliament to discuss and vote on the government's plan to recapitalise banks, legislation opposed by banks who say it may lead to nationalisations.

November 24 - General strike against austerity organised by the country's two main unions, CGTP and UGT.

November 26 - Youth movements organise rally in Lisbon to protest against austerity in follow-up to October 15 "Day of Rage" against the world's financial system.

November 29 - Final vote on 2012 budget. Government has a solid majority in parliament.

GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY:

December 7 - IGCP debt agency auctions between 750 million and 1.25 billion euros in 3-month T-bills.

December 21 - IGCP debt agency auction 750 million to 1.5 billion euros in 3-month T-bills.

