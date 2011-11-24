Following are coming events linked to the debt crisis in the euro zone:

EUROPEAN UNION:

November 29 - Meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels to try to finalise plans to leverage the euro zone rescue fund to provide first-loss insurance on troubled states' government bonds and attract foreign investors to buy euro zone debt.

November 30 - Meeting of EU finance ministers in Brussels. Discussions expected to include bank recapitalisation plans.

December 7-8 - Congress of centre-right European People's Party, the largest grouping in the European Parliament, to be held in Marseille, France. Expected to be attended by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy, among other party leaders.

December 8 - ECB Governing Council meeting to consider whether to cut interest rates again from 1.25 percent, and whether to take bolder action to stabilise the euro zone bond market.

December 9 - Summit of EU heads of state and government in Brussels.

2012

March 1-2 - Summit of EU heads of state and government in Brussels.

May 25 - Summit of EU heads of state and government in Brussels.

GREECE:

POLITICS:

-- Greece is awaiting the disbursement of an 8 billion euro (6.9 billion pound) tranche under its first bailout as it faces bond redemptions by the middle of December.

-- Private and public sector unions GSEE and ADEDY, representing about half the country's 4 million workforce, will strike against austerity, on December 1.

GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY:

-- Greece's debt agency needs to roll over a total of 4.0 billion euros of T-bills in December: 2 billion euros of 6-month paper mature on December 16 and 2 billion in 3-month T-bills mature on December 23.

-- Greece also has 2.7 billion euros of bonds maturing in December: 1.17 billion due on December 19, 980 million on December 22, and 715 million on December 30.

DATA:

-- November 29 - PPI for October

-- November 30 - Retail sales for September

ITALY:

-- Prime Minister Mario Monti, who has outlined a broad raft of policy priorities, will be trying to quickly translate them into concrete reform proposals with one eye on Italy's perilously high bond yields.

-- Monti has already met with European Council President Herman Van Rompuy, EU Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and German and French leaders Angela Merkel and Nicolas Sarkozy.

-- He reiterated Italy's commitment to balancing its budget in 2013 and made clear that Italy wants to be an active player in the eventual creation of a European fiscal union.

-- Italy is firmly at the heart of the escalating euro zone debt crisis and it is already clear that the exit of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was no quick fix to the country's woes.

-- Ten-year bond yields rose back above 7 percent on Thursday, a level generally seen as untenable, while the spread against safer German bunds climbed back above 500 basis points.

POLITICS:

-- Pensions, job protection rules and taxes are among areas where Monti will be working on reform, but his first task will probably be to adopt new deficit cutting steps to respond to Italy's rising borrowing costs and flagging economic growth.

DEBT ISSUES:

November 28 - Treasury to hold auction of bonds linked to euro zone inflation (BTPEIs).

November 29 - Treasury to auction three-year and 10-year fixed rate bonds (BTPs)

GERMANY:

POLITICS:

-- Nov 25-27 - KIEL - German opposition party Greens hold annual party conference.

-- December 4-6 - BERLIN - German opposition party Social Democrats (SPD) holds annual party conference.

-- December 8 - FRANKFURT- ECB Governing Council meeting, followed by interest rate announcement and news conference.

DEBT:

-- December 5 - Six-month Bubill

-- December 7 - Bobl top-up.

-- December 14 - Schatz top up.

SPAIN:

-- Popular Party (PP) leader Mariano Rajoy is due to formally take office between December 16-20 as the country's next Prime Minister after winning a parliamentary election with an absolute majority on November 20.

REFORM:

-- Labour market and financial sector reforms are expected to be high on the agenda after Rajoy is sworn in.

-- Spanish banks would need to raise 26 billion euros of capital by the end of June to shore up their balance sheets, EU politicians said at the end of October.

DATA RELEASES

November 29 - Retail sales, October

November 29 - Nov inflation data, flash.

December 2 - Nov jobless figures from Labour Ministry.

December 5 - Oct industrial production.

December 14 - Nov final inflation data.

December 14 - ECB lending to Spanish banks from Bank of Spain

DEBT ISSUES:

December 1 - New three-year bond. Details TBA.

December 1 - Treasury set to announce bond auction plans for December.

December 13 - 12-, 18-month T-bills.

IRELAND:

-- Ireland, as of October 2011, had drawn down just over 40 percent of the 67.5 billion euros in loans it is taking from the EU and the IMF as part of its 85 billion euro bailout package. It has received 8.9 billion euros from the IMF and 18.1 billion from Europe's bailout funds.

-- Officials from the ECB, European Commission and IMF completed the latest quarterly review of Ireland's bailout on October 20 and said Dublin was meeting all its targets.

-- Dublin has recapitalised the country's four remaining lenders to meet its target under the EU/IMF bailout. It has poured nearly 17 billion euros of state funds into its four remaining lenders, bringing the total amount of capital provided by the government to nearly 63 billion euros.

GOALS TO BE MET UNDER EU/IMF PACKAGE:

December 6 - The government will propose a budget for 2012 with a budget adjustment of 3.8 billion euros.

End Q4 2011 - The Irish authorities will implement the strategy to underpin the solvency and viability of the credit union sectors.

End Q4 2011 - The government will propose a draft programme for the disposal of state assets and discuss it with EU/IMF.

DATA DUE FOR RELEASE:

November 28 - October retail sales.

November 30 - Credit and deposit statistics for October.

November 30 - Live Register for November.

December 1 - Government to outline spending ceilings for its own departments for 2012-2015.

December 2 - Exchequer data for November.

December 6 - 2012 budget.

PORTUGAL:

-- Portugal, bailed out to the tune of 78 billion euros, has admitted its accounts fell short of expectations in the first half of the year but said it would meet this year's target agreed with its lenders using extraordinary, one-off measures.

-- The troika of lenders said on November 16 it was satisfied with Portugal's performance under the bailout, but told it to avoid relying on one-off measures in the future and to deliver on structural reforms.

-- Portugal's economy is expected to contract sharply this year and next, only returning to growth in 2013 as the government enacts tough spending cuts and across-the-board tax hikes.

POLITICS:

November 28 - European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso visits, to speak at a conference alongside Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho.

November 30 - Final vote on 2012 budget. Government has a solid majority in parliament.

GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY:

December 7 - IGCP debt agency auctions between 750 million and 1.25 billion euros in 3-month T-bills.

December 21 - IGCP debt agency auction 750 million to 1.5 billion euros in three-month T-bills.

