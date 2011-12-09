Following are coming events linked to the debt crisis in the euro zone:

EUROPEAN UNION:

December 8 - Congress of centre-right European People's Party, the largest grouping in the European Parliament, is held in Marseille, France. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy are there as well as incoming Spanish prime minister, Mariano Rajoy, among other party leaders.

December 8 - ECB Governing Council meeting announced unprecedented action to support Europe's cash-starved banks with three-year liquidity tenders and easier collateral rules and cut interest rates back to a record low of 1.0 percent. But ECB President Mario Draghi discouraged expectations that the bank would massively step up buying of government bonds if European Union leaders agree on moves towards closer fiscal union at the crucial Brussels summit.

December 8 - Informal dinner of EU heads of state and government in Brussels to discuss situation in financial markets and the economic crisis and efforts to move towards stronger economic union, ahead of summit.

December 9 - Summit of EU heads of state and government in Brussels. The focus will be on new rules to tighten fiscal integration, with proposals aimed at restoring market trust and preventing the region's debt crisis from spiralling out of control. Debate expected on whether to do this through time-consuming treaty change or whether a shorter route will be pursued.

2012:

January 23 - Eurogroup meeting of euro zone finance ministers.

January 24 - Ecofin meeting of European Union finance ministers.

February 20 - Eurogroup meeting of euro zone finance ministers.

February 21 - Ecofin meeting of European Union finance ministers.

March 1-2 - Summit of EU heads of state and government in Brussels.

March 12 - Eurogroup meeting of euro zone finance ministers.

March 13 - Ecofin meeting of European Union finance ministers.

May 25 - Summit of EU heads of state and government in Brussels.

GREECE:

POLITICS:

-- Greece is awaiting the disbursement of an 8 billion euro tranche under its first 110 billion euro bailout as it faces bond redemptions starting on Dec 19. Eurogroup ministers and the IMF have agreed to release the aid payment, necessary to help Athens stave off the immediate threat of default. The money is expected to be released by mid-December.

-- Athens is keen to wrap up negotiations with private creditors and conclude a bond swap scheme, dubbed private sector involvement (PSI+), that is part of a bailout deal agreed at an EU leaders summit on October 26. The aim of the swap is to reduce Greece's debt by 100 billion euros so that its debt-to-GDP ratio falls to 120 percent by 2020. Successful conclusion of the scheme will help shrink next year's deficit to 5.4 percent of GDP, providing relief in terms of debt interest payments. The final terms of the bond swap deal are expected by January.

-- Greece's parliament passed next year's austerity budget on December 6. The fiscal blueprint, which projects the economy will stay in recession for a fifth year, does not foresee new belt-tightening provided that measures taken so far yield the targeted results.

-- The main goal is to get to a primary budget surplus -revenues exceeding spending minus debt interest payments - so Greece can start digging itself out from under a debt load that exceeds 30,000 euros for every Greek.

GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY:

-- Greece's debt agency needs to roll over a total of 4.0 billion euros of T-bills in December: 2 billion euros of 6-month paper mature on December 16 and 2 billion in 3-month T-bills mature on December 23. It faces 3.0 billion euros of T-bill maturities in January and 3.6 billion in February. T-bills are the country's sole recourse to market funding.

-- Greece also has 2.7 billion euros of bonds maturing in December: 1.17 billion due on December 19, 980 million on December 22, and 715 million on December 30.

-- December 9 - Debt agency sets amount of 6-month T-bills it will auction on Dec 13.

-- December 13 - Auction of 6-month T-bills

-- December 20 - Auction of 3-month T-bills

-- January 10 - Debt agency auctions 6-month T-bills

-- January 17 - Debt agency auctions 3-month T-bills

-- February 7 - Auction of 6-month T-bills

-- Feb 14 - Auction of 3-month T-bills

DATA:

-- December 13 - Aug Construction data

-- December 15 - Q3 Unemployment

-- December 20 - Central bank releases Oct current account data

-- December 29 - Nov Producer price inflation

-- December 30 - Oct Retail sales

ITALY:

-- Italy's three main unions plan a three-hour joint strike on December 12 to protest the government's 30 billion euro austerity package which Prime Minister Mario Monti has said is vital for the country's financial salvation.

-- The austerity measures include the reintroduction of a housing tax, pension reform and spending cuts, and unions say they spare the rich and are too tough on salaried workers, pensioners and vulnerable sections of society.

-- Public sector employees are also planning a separate strike for eight hours on December 19.

-- Unions have asked for a meeting with Monti and political parties to discuss amendments to the package, but Monti has said he is not willing to see substantial changes made and there is very little time to discuss amendments.

-- Italian banks plan to waive fees charged to clients buying government bonds in a second "BTP day" on Monday aimed at supporting the country's debt.

-- Italian 10-year bond yields dropped sharply to about 6 percent after Monti's plans were announced on December 4, about one percentage point lower than levels the week before.

POLITICS:

-- Parliament to continue to discuss the austerity measures and possible amendments. Unions and some politicians have complained that the measures risk tipping many people into poverty.

-- Welfare Minister Elsa Fornero has said she may consider raising the threshold of pensions above which inflation indexation will be suspended.

-- She said she could consider 1,400 euros as a minimum level if the government can find other means of making savings, up from the originally planned level of just under 1,000 euros.

DEBT ISSUES:

December 12- Treasury to offer 7 billion euros of short-term bills (BOTs) maturing Dec 14, 2012 at regular mid-month auction.

December 14 - Treasury to offer fixed-rate bonds maturing on September 15, 2016 at regular mid-month auction

GERMANY:

POLITICS:

-- December 16 - Results of non-binding FDP party referendum on whether the FDP, junior coalition partners to Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, should support the permanent European Stability Mechanism (ESM). The FDP's 64,000 members have chance to vote on whether to back the party's leadership on supporting the ESM.

DEBT:

-- December 14 - Schatz top-up.

SPAIN:

-- Popular Party (PP) leader Mariano Rajoy is due to formally take office between December 16-20 as the country's next Prime Minister after winning a parliamentary election with an absolute majority on November 20.

REFORM:

-- Rajoy has said he intends to deepen a Constitutional reform, which sets a debt break and deficit limits and was passed by the PP and the Socialists in September, as one of his first tasks as Prime Minister.

-- Labour market and financial sector reforms are also expected to be high on the agenda after Rajoy is sworn in. Rajoy has told business leaders and labour unions to negotiate basic labour reform changes by January 6.

-- Rajoy will likely outline his first economic proposals before Parliament around December 19 to the Spanish Parliament.

-- Spanish banks would need to raise 26 billion euros of capital by the end of June to shore up their balance sheets, EU politicians said at the end of October.

DATA RELEASES

December 14 - Nov final inflation data.

December 14 - ECB lending to Spanish banks from Bank of Spain

December 30 - Dec Flash inflation

December 29 - Nov retail sales

January 11 - Nov industrial output

DEBT ISSUES:

December 13 - 12-, 18-month T-bills.

December 15 - To issue April 30, 2020 bond, 4 pct coupon

December 20 - 3-, 6-month T-bills

January 12 - To issue new 3-yr benchmark bond. Details TBA

January 17 - 12-, 18-month T-bills

January 24 - 3-, 6-month T-bills

IRELAND:

-- Ireland, as of October 2011, had drawn down just over 40 percent of the 67.5 billion euros in loans it is taking from the EU and the IMF as part of its 85 billion euro bailout package. It has received 8.9 billion euros from the IMF and 18.1 billion from Europe's bailout funds.

-- Officials from the ECB, European Commission and IMF completed the latest quarterly review of Ireland's bailout on October 20 and said Dublin was meeting all its targets. They will review progress again in January.

-- Dublin has recapitalised the country's four remaining lenders to meet its target under the EU/IMF bailout. It has poured nearly 17 billion euros of state funds into its four remaining lenders, bringing the total amount of capital provided by the government to nearly 63 billion euros.

GOALS TO BE MET UNDER EU/IMF PACKAGE:

End Q4 2011 - Government to ensure that the recapitalisation of banks be completed.

End Q4 2011 - The Irish authorities will implement the strategy to underpin the solvency and viability of the credit union sector by committing to initial resolution funding of 250 million euros.

End Q4 2011 - The government will propose a draft programme for the disposal of state assets and discuss it with EU/IMF.

End Q1 2012 - Government will introduce a fiscal responsibility bill, including provisions for fiscal rules and the Fiscal Advisory Council.

End Q1 2012 - Fresh bank stress tests to be carried out.

End Q1 2012 - Government to introduce legislation to reform the personal debt regime in order to lower the cost and increase the speed of proceedings.

DATA DUE FOR RELEASE:

December 12 - Q3 unemployment rate

December 15 - Provisional external trade statistics for September

December 16 - Q3 GDP/GNP figures

December 16 - Balance of international payments

December 30 - Private sector loans/ deposit data for November

January 4 - Exchequer data, December

PORTUGAL:

-- Portugal, bailed out to the tune of 78 billion euros, has admitted its accounts fell short of expectations in the first half of the year but said it would meet this year's target agreed with its lenders using extraordinary, one-off measures.

-- The troika of lenders said in November it was satisfied with Portugal's performance under the bailout, but told it to avoid relying on one-off measures in the future and to deliver on structural reforms.

-- Portugal's economy is expected to contract sharply this year and next, only returning to growth in 2013 as the government enacts tough spending cuts and across-the-board tax hikes.

POLITICS:

December 16 - Prime Minister Passos Coelho takes part in parliament debate.

February 2012 (no dates set yet) - European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund inspectors to assess Portugal's performance under the bailout.

GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY:

December 21 - IGCP debt agency auction 750 million to 1.5 billion euros in three-month T-bills.

December 29 or 30 - IGCP debt agency expected to publish first-quarter T-bill issuance programme.

