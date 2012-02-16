Following are coming events linked to the debt crisis in the euro zone:

EUROPEAN UNION:

February 20 - Eurogroup meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels.

February 21 - Ecofin meeting of European Union finance ministers in Brussels.

March 1-2 - Summit of EU heads of state and government in Brussels.

March 12 - Eurogroup meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels.

March 13 - Ecofin meeting of European Union finance ministers in Brussels.

March 30/31 - Informal meeting of European Union finance ministers in Copenhagen.

May 14 - Eurogroup meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels.

May 15 - Ecofin meeting of European Union finance ministers in Brussels.

June 20 - Eurogroup meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Luxembourg.

June 21 - Ecofin meeting of European Union finance ministers in Luxembourg.

June 28/29 - Summit of EU heads of state and government in Brussels.

GREECE:

POLITICS:

- Greece hopes to win approval for a second 130 billion euro (108 billion pound) EU/IMF bailout at a Eurogroup meeting of finance ministers on February 20. The focus is on how Greece can prioritise debt repayment and how to ensure it implements reforms.

They will also analyse the implications of a Greek debt sustainability analysis, prepared by the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which shows that Greek debt in 2020 would be around 129 percent of GDP. That compares with a target of 120 percent established in October by euro zone leaders, officials said.

Time is running out for a decision on the package. Without a go-ahead from the euro zone finance ministers, Greece cannot formally launch a debt restructuring offer to private investors. This aims to halve in nominal terms what Greece owes to investors, slashing its debts by 100 billion euros.

Greece is due to pay back 14.5 billion euros in maturing bonds on March 20. If it does not have a deal in place before that, it will default on those bonds. [ID:nL5E8DG4QR]

GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY:

- Athens is expected to continue monthly auctions of 3- and 6-month T-bills in March as it needs to refinance a total of 3.05 billion euros of maturing paper. Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole source of market funding.

March 6 - Auction of 6-month T-bills

DATA:

February 17 - January EU-harmonised inflation

February 20 - December current account deficit

ITALY:

- Italy's government is negotiating labour market reforms with unions to tackle chronically weak growth and public finances.

- Prime Minister Mario Monti says he wants to reform a system that offers too much protection to salaried employees in medium-sized and large companies, but virtually no rights or protection to mostly young people on temporary contracts. He plans to present the package by end-March at the latest.

- In January, the government presented plans to abolish minimum fees for professional services, increase the number of pharmacies and change the rules governing several other services with the aim of boosting competition. The measures are still before parliament and must be approved by mid-March.

- The service sector reforms follow an austerity programme already approved by parliament which includes the reintroduction of a housing tax, pension reform and spending cuts.

- Italy's 10-year bond yields have eased to below 6 percent from peaks close to 8 percent near the end of last year.

DEBT ISSUES:

February 22 - Treasury to announce details of zero-coupon bonds (CTZs) and bonds linked to euro-zone inflation (BTPeis) it plans to auction on Feb 24 and of short-term bills (BOTs) it plans to auction on February 27.

February 23 - Treasury to announce details of medium to long term debt (BTPs) it plans to auction on Feb 28.

February 24 - Auction of CTZs and BTPeis

GERMANY:

POLITICS

February 28 - Constitutional Court rules whether a parliamentary committee set up to meet in secret to approve urgent action by the euro zone bailout fund breaks the law.

March 25 - German state of Saarland holds elections after the conservative-led government with the Greens and the Free Democrats there collapsed in early January.

May 6 - Elections in northern state of Schleswig-Holstein.

ECONOMY:

February 22 - February Markit Flash PMIs.

February 23-29 - January Import prices.

February 23 - Ifo February business climate.

February 24 - Q4 detailed GDP.

SPAIN:

REFORM/ECONOMY:

- Budget to be presented at end of March.

DATA RELEASES:

- February 29 - Feb flash inflation

- February 29 - Current account Dec

- March 2 - Feb jobless

- March 7 - Industrial output Jan

- March 9 - Retail sales Jan

DEBT ISSUES:

- February 21 - 3, 6 month T-bills

PORTUGAL:

- Portugal's international lenders started assessing the country's compliance with its 78-billion-euro bailout. There are concerns it may eventually need a second rescue package.

- It met the 2011 budget deficit target agreed with the lenders using extraordinary, one-off measures and said it expects to meet the 2012 goal after deepening its austerity drive.

- Portugal's economy is expected to contract 3 percent this year after an estimated GDP drop of 1.6 percent in 2011 as the government enacts spending cuts and across-the-board tax hikes.

POLITICS:

February - European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund inspectors start assessing Portugal's performance under the bailout in the third quarterly evaluation. Mission to last about two weeks.

February 17 - Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho takes part in parliament debate.

GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY:

March 21 - IGCP debt agency offers between 750 million euros and 1 billion euros total in 4-month and 6-month T-bills.

IRELAND:

- Ireland, as of December 2011, had drawn down 34.5 billion of the 67.5 billion euros in EU and the IMF loans under its three-year 85 billion euro bailout package agreed in November 2010.

- Officials from the ECB, European Commission and IMF agreed on January 19 Dublin was meeting its targets. [ID:nL6E8CJ2K9]

- Dublin has recapitalised the country's four remaining lenders to meet its target under the bailout, pouring in nearly 17 billion euros of additional state funds.

GOALS TO BE MET UNDER EU/IMF PACKAGE:

End Q1 2012 - Government will introduce a fiscal responsibility bill.

End April 2012 - Government to introduce legislation to reform the personal debt regime in order to lower the cost and increase the speed of proceedings.

November 2012 - Results of fresh bank stress tests.

DATA DUE FOR RELEASE:

February 23 - January CPI inflation.

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit;)