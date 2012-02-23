Following are coming events linked to the debt crisis in the euro zone:

EUROPEAN UNION:

March 1-2 - Summit of EU heads of state and government in Brussels.

March 12 - Eurogroup meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels.

March 13 - Ecofin meeting of European Union finance ministers in Brussels.

March 30/31 - Informal meeting of European Union finance ministers in Copenhagen.

May 14 - Eurogroup meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels.

May 15 - Ecofin meeting of European Union finance ministers in Brussels.

June 20 - Eurogroup meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Luxembourg.

June 21 - Ecofin meeting of European Union finance ministers in Luxembourg.

June 28/29 - Summit of EU heads of state and government in Brussels.

GREECE:

POLITICS:

-- Euro zone finance ministers sealed a second bailout for debt-laden Greece that will resolve its immediate financing needs but seems unlikely to revive the nation's shattered economy.

-- They approved the rescue deal after forcing Greece to make cuts and commit to reforms to make the economy more competitive, and by agreeing private bondholders would have to take larger losses.

-- The Greek parliament will debate a bill, called Collective Action Clauses (CACs), that will force all investors to accept the debt swap once a threshold of two-thirds participation in the transaction is reached.

-- Parliament backed the debt swap law on Thursday, and will announce it on Friday and the government says the offer must be completed by March 12, before a March 20 deadline when 14.5 billion euros (12.3 billion pounds) of debt repayments fall due.

GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY:

-- Athens is expected to continue monthly auctions of three- and six-month T-bills in March as it needs to refinance a total of 3.05 billion euros of maturing paper. Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole source of market funding.

-- March 6 - Auction of 6-month T-bills

DATA:

February 29 - PPI for January

February 29 - Retail sales y/y for December

March 1 - PMI for February

March 8 - Unemployment (monthly) for December

March 9 - CPI y/y

March 9 - Harmonised CPI y/y for February

March 12 - Unemployment (qtr) for Q4.

ITALY:

-- Italy's government is negotiating labour market reforms with unions as the next step in a strategy aimed at stimulating chronically weak growth and shoring up public finances.

-- Data last week showed the economy has been in recession since the middle of last year and shrank 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter. Output this year is expected to contract by around 1.5 percent, according to the central bank.

-- Prime Minister Mario Monti says he wants to reform a system that offers too much protection to salaried employees in medium-sized and large companies, while offering virtually no rights or protection to growing legions of mostly young people on temporary contracts.

-- Monti has said the package will be presented by end-March at the latest.

-- In January, the government presented plans to abolish minimum fees for professional services, increase the number of pharmacies and change the rules governing several other services with the aim of boosting competition. The measures are still before parliament and must be approved by mid-March. There are attempts in parliament to water down the government's proposals.

-- The service sector reforms follow an austerity programme already approved by parliament aimed at balancing the budget in 2013. This was made up largely of tax hikes, but also included pension reform and spending cuts.

-- A number of relatively successful bond auctions, and measures at the EU level to help Greece avoid default, have brought Italy's 10-year bond yields down to around 5.5 percent from peaks close to 8 percent near the end of last year.

POLITICS:

-- Ongoing negotiations between government and unions over reform of labour market rules.

-- Ongoing negotiations between government, political parties and professional lobbies over the deregulation package which is being debated and amended in parliament.

DEBT ISSUES:

February 24 - Auction of up to 4.5 billion euros of zero coupon bonds (CTZs) and bonds linked to euro zone inflation BTPEIs.

February 29 - Treasury to auction 12.25 bln euros of short-term bills (BOTs)

March 13 - Treasury to auction short-term bills

March 14 - Treasury to auction medium to long-term bonds

GERMANY:

POLITICS:

February 27 - Germany's parliament holds a special session to vote on the second aid package for heavily-indebted Greece.

February 28 - Constitutional Court rules whether a parliamentary committee set up to meet in secret to approve urgent action by the euro zone bailout fund breaks the law.

March 18 - Federal Assembly votes on new president. Former rights activist in East Germany Joachim Gauck is likely to be elected after the resignation of Christian Wulff who stumbled over a scandal.

March 25 - German state of Saarland holds elections after the conservative-led government with the Greens and the Free Democrats there collapsed in early January.

May 6 - Elections in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein.

ECONOMY:

February 27-29 - January import prices.

February 27 - March 2 - January retail sales.

February 28 - prelim Feb CPI.

February 28 - March GfK consumer sentiment.

February 29 - February unemployment.

March 1 - February Manufacturing PMI

DEBT:

February 27 - New 12-month Bubill.

February 29 - 10-year Bund top-up.

SPAIN:

REFORM/ECONOMY:

-- Budget to be presented at end of March.

-- March local elections in key regions of Andalucia and Asturias, which governing People's Party are expected to win.

-- Budget stability, banking, and labour reforms all unveiled in January and February, the latter subject to amendments after talks with opposition parties and labour unions.

DATA RELEASES:

-- February 29 - Feb flash inflation.

-- February 29 - Current account December

-- March 2 - Feb jobless.

-- March 7 - Industrial output January

-- March 9 - Retail sales January

-- March 13 - February final inflation.

PORTUGAL:

-- Portugal's international lenders started assessing the country's compliance with its 78-billion-euro bailout, against a backdrop of concerns it may eventually have to sign up for a second rescue package.

-- It met the 2011 budget deficit target agreed with the lenders using extraordinary, one-off measures and said it expects to meet the 2012 goal after deepening its austerity drive.

-- Portugal's economy is expected to contract 3 percent this year after an estimated GDP drop of 1.5 percent in 2011 as the government enacts tough spending cuts and across-the-board tax hikes.

POLITICS:

February 29 - European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund inspectors expected to end their assessment of Portugal's performance under the bailout in the third quarterly evaluation (tentative).

March 7 - Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho takes part in parliamentary debate.

March 22 - General strike called by Portugal's largest union CGTP to protest against deepening austerity and labour reform pushed by the EU/IMF bailout package.

GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY:

March 21 - IGCP debt agency offers between 750 million euros and 1 billion euros total in 4-month and 6-month T-bills.

IRELAND:

-- Ireland, as of December 2011, had drawn down 34.5 billion of the 67.5 billion euros in loans it is taking from the EU and the IMF as part of its three-year 85 billion euro bailout package agreed in November 2010.

-- Officials from the ECB, European Commission and IMF completed the latest quarterly review of Ireland's bailout on January 19 and said Dublin was meeting all its targets. [ID:nL6E8CJ2K9]

-- Dublin has recapitalised the country's four remaining lenders to meet its target under the EU/IMF bailout, pouring in nearly 17 billion euros of additional state funds.

GOALS TO BE MET UNDER EU/IMF PACKAGE:

End Q1 2012 - Government will introduce a fiscal responsibility bill.

End April 2012 - Government to introduce legislation to reform the personal debt regime in order to lower the cost and increase the speed of proceedings.

November 2012 - Results of fresh bank stress tests.

DATA DUE FOR RELEASE:

February 28 - Retail sales (Jan 2012)

February 29 - Irish private sector credit.

March 2 - Exchequer returns.

