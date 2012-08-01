HELSINKI The euro zone's ESM rescue fund will eventually be granted a banking licence to help head off the bloc's debt crisis, Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Wednesday.

German officials have strongly played down the idea that the permanent ESM fund might be given such authority, which would allow it to tap unlimited resources through the European Central Bank's liquidity operations.

Asked if the ESM should be granted a banking licence, Monti told a news conference in Finland: "I think this will help. I think this will in due course occur."

"I think that progress is in integration of fiscal policies, of banking policies, financial policies, and we have to proceed hand-in-hand, in a sense, in following the common logic of deepening," Monti told reporters after a meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen.

Monti's visit to Finland is part of his campaign for concerted action by euro zone governments and the ECB to help bring down borrowing costs for Italy and Spain.

He also said he believed ECB President Mario Draghi's comments last week were "bold and appropriate" although he said the euro zone central bank's independence should be respected.

Draghi said last week that the ECB would do whatever it takes to preserve the euro, stirring speculation it might take more radical steps when the Governing Council holds its monthly meeting on Thursday.

Central bank sources have told Reuters that intervention could be at least five weeks away, however, as Draghi's comments had not been agreed in advance with the Governing Council, and other elements must first fall into place.

NORTH-SOUTH DIVIDE

Monti has been trying to persuade countries such as Finland to support bolder steps by the European bailout fund.

Finland, one of only four remaining triple-A countries in the euro zone - and of those, the only one with a stable outlook from Moody's - has taken a tough stance on bailouts.

While Katainen leads a pro-euro government, he has demanded collateral in exchange for loans and has opposed measures such as the purchase of sovereign bonds by the European bailout fund.

Echoing Monti's earlier comment that Italy may need a "breathing break" from its high interest rates, Katainen said financial markets were not giving countries like Italy enough credit for efforts to improve their fiscal health.

"It is clear that ... the sovereign bond market in the euro area is not in a normal situation. Financial markets are not assessing all the member countries as they should do," he said.

"This means we need a dual-track approach. First of all countries must do everything they can do themselves, and we need some sort of European solution in order to calm down the market reaction."

But Katainen continued to reject proposals to allow the European rescue fund to buy bonds on the secondary market.

"We have been very critical of the secondary market (idea), because we don't believe it is the most efficient way to use money. We are afraid that the ESM or EFSF (rescue funds) would run out of money too soon," he said.

Monti had earlier told Finland's Helsingin Sanomat newspaper: "We have in mind a possible intervention through (the) EFSF, ESM and ECB with different combinations."

Katainen said he had told Monti that voters in Finland, which has dutifully kept to EU budget rules and where economic crises have been tackled with tough self-imposed austerity, were unhappy about bailing out poorly managed economies.

"One of the reasons which has made this crisis-management difficult in Finland is many of us, including me - we find the situation unfair, because Finnish people are the kind which believes in rule-based union," he said.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Catherine Evans)