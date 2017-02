COPENHAGEN The euro zone's plans to increase the size of its firewall look absolutely credible, European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Saturday.

Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Friday to increase their financial firewall to 700 billion euros to ward off a new flare-up of Europe's sovereign debt crisis, drawing a positive initial reaction from markets and G20 partners.

"The firewall looks to us as being absolutely credible," Constancio told a news conference after a meeting of European finance ministers and central bankers on Saturday.

(Reporting by Robin Emmott and Paul Carrel)