COPENHAGEN Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Friday to increase the currency bloc's debt crisis firewall to about 800 billion euros (667 billion pounds) in a bid to boost confidence in financial markets.

The Eurogroup failed to agree on who should fill a soon-to-be-vacant seat on the executive board of the European Central Bank and postponed the decision to mid-April.

Below are comments made by euro zone finance ministers and other senior officials at the informal talks.

EUROGROUP PRESIDENT JEAN-CLAUDE JUNKER

"There was no point in holding a press conference because the Austrian finance minister announced the deal already.

"There was an agreement on the firewall but nothing was decided on the ECB. We will take a decision on the ECB seat by mid-April."

FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER FRANCOIS BAROIN

"After the deal on the firewall we are now in a position for discussion on the IMF in April.

"It is a good signal."

SWEDISH FINANCE MINISTER ANDERS BORG

"At the end of the day it is in all the G20 countries' interest to reach a decision on the IMF resources.

"Countries' abilities to recapitalise banks is a crucial feature for us."