European Union Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn presents the EU executive's autumn economic forecasts during a news conference at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS Slovenia will not need a financial rescue package from its euro zone partners if it pushes ahead with economic reforms and repairs its banking system, the EU's top economic official said on Tuesday.

"Slovenia is certainly not necessarily heading towards a programme on the condition that it maintains this recent determined action and effectively implements structural reforms," EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told a news conference.

(Reporting by Robin Emmott)