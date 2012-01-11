Oil rises on OPEC-led cuts, but market remains range-bound
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
PARIS France has not been informed of any imminent downgrade to its AAA sovereign credit rating, a senior French source said on Wednesday.
Asked whether market talk that the government had been informed of an imminent downgrade was correct, he said: "False."
(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Daniel Flynn)
TOKYO Toshiba Corp has delayed its earnings announcement, planned for Tuesday, after it was not able to immediately secure the approval of its auditor, a source briefed on the matter said.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.