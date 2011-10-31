PARIS French Prime Minister Francois Fillon will hold a meeting on Wednesday with the country's banks in a follow-up to the plan European leaders agreed last week to combat the euro zone debt crisis.

The bank heads will meet Fillon, Finance Minister Francois Baroin and Bank of France chief Christian Noyer, and Fillon's office said the talks would focus on the accord between EU leaders and on financing of the economy.

The European accord involved an agreement that bankers and other private holders of Greek debt would accept to take a 50 percent loss on their holdings to help reduce the country's debt burden.

(Reporting By Brian Love; Editing by Catherine Bremer)