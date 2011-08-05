PARIS French Finance Minister Francois Baroin urged euro zone governments to move quickly on getting parliamentary approval for a new debt crisis plan agreed last month, but said markets should be reassured by the agreement.

"We need to go faster in the implementation of the accord of July 21," Baroin told France Info radio. "There is a latent period between the taking of a decision at state level and democratic implementation that we need to reduce."

He added that the agreement to use the European bailout fund to make cheap loans to heavily indebted states would be effective and markets, which plummeted this week on worries the crisis is spiralling out of control, should heed that.

"This plan is the right technical response," he said. "There should be no doubt among investors and markets of the determination of the signatories of this accord to see it through to implementation."

