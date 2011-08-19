PARIS Prime Minister Francois Fillon reiterated France's opposition on Friday to introducing common euro zone bonds without further fiscal consolidation in the bloc, saying it could threaten France's AAA credit rating.

President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are behind an initiative to harmonise fiscal policy across the euro zone and introduce a financial transaction tax in the face of growing worries about the bloc's finances.

But other euro zone leaders have criticised the measures, unveiled last week in Paris, as unlikely to restore confidence. Some are calling for joint euro bond issuance and the expansion of the bloc's bailout fund, the EFSF, to resolve the debt crisis.

In an op-ed article published in the right-leaning Le Figaro newspaper, Prime Minister Francois Fillon rejected euro bonds as negative for France and argued that greater fiscal consolidation should instead be the priority.

"Some people are calling for the creation of European bonds ... which they present as a panacea," he wrote. "But they forget to say that would raise the price of French debt and could even call its credit rating into question."

Fillon stopped short of ruling out the euro bond idea altogether, saying that budgetary discipline and improved economic governance were non-negotiable prerequisites.

"They (euro bonds) would have to come about through a process of integration for which there is no political consensus at the moment," he wrote, adding it was "paradoxical" that member states were calling for euro bonds without supporting the idea of fiscal consolidation.

(Reporting by Nick Vinocur and Daniel Flynn; writing by Nick Vinocur; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)