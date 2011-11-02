PARIS Greece must decide quickly if it wants to remain in the euro zone, French Prime Minister Francois Fillon said on Wednesday after Greek premier George Papandreou said would put the country's bailout deal to a referendum.

"Europe cannot be kept waiting for weeks for the outcome of the referendum," Fillon told the French National Assembly, the lower house of parliament.

"The Greeks must say, rapidly and unambiguously, whether or not they will choose to remain in the euro zone."

(Reporting By Alexandria Sage; Editing by Brian Love; Editing by John Stonestreet)