BERLIN French government advisor Louis Gallois said on Monday his country now had to catch up with the structural reforms that Germany made years ago but Berlin should do more to stimulate growth.

Gallois, the author of a competitiveness audit upon which the French government based its reforms and general commissioner for state investments in France, said the euro zone's second largest economy could not avoid reforms.

"I am not pessimistic," Gallois, also former chief of aerospace group EADS, said at an event in Berlin. "We are carrying out reforms because we need them."

Gallois, who stressed that he was not speaking for the French government, also said Germany should do more to increase wages in the services and agriculture sectors.

Europe could also stimulate growth with a programme of investments financed by project bonds, he said, adding that he knew Germany would view this with suspicion.

