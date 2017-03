STRASBOURG The finance ministers of France and Germany sought on Thursday to play down longstanding suggestions that they differed on economic policy for the euro zone, saying budgetary rigour and growth were not incompatible.

"We need to stop this debate which says you have to choose between austerity and growth," German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said at an event on the Franco-German relationship, echoing comments from his French counterpart Pierre Moscovici.

