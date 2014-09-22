Former French Finance Minister and France's candidate for the European Commission Pierre Moscovici gestures during his meeting with Greece's Deputy Prime Minister Evangelos Venizelos (not pictured) in Athens August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

BRUSSELS Pierre Moscovici, the Frenchman picked to run the EU's economic affairs, promised to do no special favours for Paris in applying euro zone budget rules as he sought to reassure Germans wary of his record on Monday.

"I am proud of being a Frenchman," the Socialist former finance minister told German reporters in Brussels. "But my task now is to apply fully to the EU rules and respect the EU treaties. The rules come to all of us."

France and Germany, the two leading powers behind the euro, are at odds over budget policy. France's Socialist president, Francois Hollande, is resisting German pressure to cut its budget deficit faster, to meet commitments under the EU rules for the single currency. Conservative German Chancellor Angela Merkel is wary of French calls for Berlin to spend more.

"I am not here to serve the French government or the president," Moscovici stressed. He added that any leeway Paris secures to avoid being fined for missing future budget targets could only be that allowed for in EU treaties: "If there is flexibility it can only be within the rules," he said.

German critics of Moscovici's appointment note, however, that the rules are open to interpretation by the EU executive.

Moscovici, who will take office as economic and monetary affairs commissioner in November if the European Parliament does not hold up confirmation of a new European Commission led by Jean-Claude Juncker, described German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble as a "true friend" and said he did not take German criticism of his own appointment to heart.

"I took the critics with cool blood," he said of German politicians and commentators who questioned whether a man who oversaw fiscal slippage while in government should now be in charge of the EU office enforcing discipline on member states. One called Moscovici a "fox in the henhouse".

"I never accepted anti-German comments in France," he said. "So I would like it the other way around as well. But I understand that there are questions if a Frenchman can do this portfolio."

SCHAEUBLE'S "FRANK DISCUSSION"

He said Schaeuble had raised concerns before Juncker named his team on Sept. 10, not on Moscovici's personal qualifications but on whether his nationality might undermine his credibility.

"Schaeuble is a true friend," he said referring to a meeting with the German minister in Berlin two or three weeks ago. "The question from him was not, can I do it, the question was can a Frenchman do that. It was a very frank discussion."

Moscovici acknowledged that he and Jyrki Katainen, the hawkish Finnish former prime minister who will oversee some of his department's work in a new, two-tier structure on the Commission, had different politics and were little acquainted.

But, he said, they had to cooperate: "I only met Katainen once," he said. "We have not the same style and we come from different parties. But we have to work together."

Referring also to Valdis Dombrovskis, the Latvian former premier who, like Katainen, will oversee parts of Moscovici's brief, he said all three would work to present a joint approach at confirmation hearings starting in parliament next week.

"Katainen, Dombrovskis and I have to find common positions," he said. "Our wording at the European Parliament hearings has to be the same. For example, on flexibility."

At the same time, echoing Hollande and southern European leaders in the euro zone like Italy's centre-left prime minister, Matteo Renzi, Moscovici said governments must find a way to ease economic pain to maintain support for the EU.

"This commission has to deliver on jobs and growth," he said. "If not, it would be the end of the European project."

(Writing by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Larry King)