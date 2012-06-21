PARIS France supports adopting a "flexible" approach to recalibrating Greece's EU/IMF programme in the wake of last weekend's parliamentary elections, French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Thursday.

"We still think the engagements undertaken by Greece should be respected...(but) we are in favour of a certain flexibility and taking into account the expectations of the Greek people, particularly in terms of economic growth," he told a news conference in Brussels.

Greece's conservative Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, who defeated an anti-bailout leftist rival in Sunday's election, has since pledged to revise a bailout deal painstakingly negotiated with EU and IMF partners as recently as March.

Turning to Spain, Moscovici said that France supported the euro zone's EFSF and ESM bailout funds being able to directly recapitalise its banks and he thought it was necessary for EU leaders to approve this step at an end-June European Council.

Moscovici said that euro zone finance minister gathered in Luxembourg had discussed the question of the seniority of the debt to be used to capitalise Spanish banks but no decision had been taken.

"We still need progress on this issue," he said. "It's a question for the European Council."

Moscovici said he expected the first tranche of money to Spain to be disbursed under the existing EFSF rescue fund, and subsequent payments to come from the permanent ESM mechanism, which is due to come into effect on July 9.

