PARIS France's lower house of parliament approved the strengthening of the euro zone's bailout fund on Wednesday, with Senate expected to give it the final green light in the coming days.

The votes, part of a reform to the 2011 budget law which also introduced deficit-cutting measures, means France's parliament should become the first to approve the modifications to the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) agreed by euro zone leaders on July 21.

The changes are designed to increase the effective lending capacity of the EFSF to 440 billion euros (388 billion pounds) and allow it to lend governments money to recapitalise their banks.

It also permits the rescue fund to provide precautionary loans to countries under attack in the markets and to buy sovereign bonds, in exceptional circumstances, to member states, relieving pressure on the European Central Bank's bond-buying scheme.

The budget reforms, which were also approved by the lower house on Wednesday, introduce 12 billion euros in savings in 2011 and 2012 to help France hit its deficit target of 5.7 percent for 2011 in the face of slowing economic growth.

Following the National Assembly vote, the Senate upper house is due to start considering the law on Thursday, with a vote expected by late on Friday.

With President Nicolas Sarkozy's centre-right coalition holding a majority in the upper house and the reforms remaining uncontroversial with voters, the law is expected to be comfortably passed.

Lawmakers in some countries, notably euro zone paymaster Germany, have argued some of the changes go too far, casting uncertainty over Europe's response to the sovereign debt crisis.

Germany's Constitutional Court handed the country's parliament a greater say over euro zone bailouts on Wednesday, in a ruling which could hamper Berlin's ability to react quickly to future crises.

Paris expects France's contribution to increase its debt by some 15 billion euros by 2014.

(Writing by Daniel Flynn and Leigh Thomas; Editing by Ruth Pitchford and Richard Borsuk)