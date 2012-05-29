PARIS France's prime minister was cool on the prospect of Germany's finance minister taking the chair of the group of euro zone ministers on Tuesday, calling for Europe to tack away from austerity measures being pushed by Berlin.

Jean-Marc Ayrault, in an interview with L'Express magazine, also said that European leaders should consider the possibility of introducing joint euro zone bonds in the longer term, something Berlin has staunchly opposed.

In the short term, Europe needed to make its European Stability Mechanism (ESM) bailout fund much more flexible, Ayrault said, without providing further details.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has been tipped to take the chairmanship of the Eurogroup - a post which steers the agenda of the meetings of finance ministers from the 17 nations of the single currency bloc - when Luxembourg's Jean-Claude Juncker steps down in June.

Asked about the prospect of Schaeuble, who has been an outspoken advocate of fiscal orthodoxy, taking over at a time when public frustration with austerity is rising across Europe, Ayrault replied: "We are not there yet."

"Our priority is growth so that people look to the future again with confidence," he said. "The Germans ... are being demanding about every country's efforts to stabilise their public accounts."

"But the problem is that there is a widening growth gap between north and south Europe. People are tired of unrelenting austerity which is laying the ground for populism."

French President Francois Hollande, who took office earlier this month, has said France will not ratify a German-inspired treaty on budget austerity signed by 25 EU leaders in March unless measures to stimulate growth are added to it.

In a memo sent to European leaders after he took office, Hollande called for the introduction of joint European bonds to finance infrastructure projects, a financial transactions tax to fund development, more lending by the European Investment Bank and more effective use of EU structural funds.

Recently, however, Hollande has also urged the introduction of jointly issued euro bonds, which would mutualise the debt of euro zone nations - something which he had initially ruled out. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said this could only take place at the end of a long process of economic and political integration.

Asked about the apparent change of approach, Ayrault said: "He had not changed his mind. In the face of the concerns linked to Greece, it is important to consider all the options."

"(Joint) euro bonds, Francois Hollande has said, are something for the future. In the meantime, the European Stability Mechanism can play a greater role than expected. I trust to the pragmatism of our German partners."

Hollande has said that the European Central Bank should be allowed to lend directly to the ESM, which could use the money to finance euro zone governments.

(Reporting By Daniel Flynn; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)