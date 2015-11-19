European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici, of France, sits at his desk after world leaders held a moment of silence for victims of terrorism, including the attacks in Paris, before they hold a working session on the global economy at the start... REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

PARIS French budget plans will probably not be blown off course by an increase in security spending in response to the attacks in and around Paris that killed 129 people, European Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Thursday.

"We have no reason to think that the French budget trajectory will be spectacularly modified," Moscovici told reporters.

"It's not a turn in economic policy, it's quite simply indispensable measures to improve people's security," he said, adding that the amounts involved would probably amount to less than 0.05 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).

France aims to bring its budget deficit below the EU-mandated limit of 3 percent of GDP in 2017.

(Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou; writing by Michel Rose; editing by Dominic Evans)