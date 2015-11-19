Egypt's president leaves Cairo for Washington to meet Trump
CAIRO Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi left Cairo for Washington on Saturday where both sides will seek a renewed relationship after tensions over Sisi's crackdown on opponents.
PARIS French budget plans will probably not be blown off course by an increase in security spending in response to the attacks in and around Paris that killed 129 people, European Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Thursday.
"We have no reason to think that the French budget trajectory will be spectacularly modified," Moscovici told reporters.
"It's not a turn in economic policy, it's quite simply indispensable measures to improve people's security," he said, adding that the amounts involved would probably amount to less than 0.05 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).
France aims to bring its budget deficit below the EU-mandated limit of 3 percent of GDP in 2017.
MANILA The Philippines said on Saturday it was planning to change the name of a stretch of water east of the country in a bid to highlight its sovereignty over the area, which was surveyed recently by a Chinese vessel.