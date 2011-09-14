PARIS The French government will make no statement after its conference call on Wednesday with Athens and Berlin to discuss Greece and the euro zone debt crisis, government spokeswoman Valerie Pecresse said.

Pecresse said Greece's progress on deficit-cutting steps would be discussed in the 1600 GMT conference call and she said President Nicolas Sarkozy stressed during a cabinet meeting that he is determined to do everything required to save Greece.

She said guarantees would be demanded of Greece during the conference call that it will do what it has pledged under a July 21 euro zone deal on extending a bailout. "We have to be firm on these commitments and on putting them into action," she said.

(Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou and John Irish; editing by Patrick Graham)