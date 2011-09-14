PARIS France will ask for guarantees from Greece in a conference call on Wednesday that it will meet deficit goals set as a condition for an extended bailout plan, French government spokeswoman Valerie Pecresse said.

Pecresse said Paris will not make any communication or brief journalists after the 5 p.m. British time call between President Nicolas Sarkozy, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou on the Greek and euro zone crisis.

Patience is wearing thin among core euro zone countries with Greece's failure to meet fiscal and structural reform targets set out under its EU/IMF bailout, as fears of a Greek default or even an exit from the euro zone, pummel financial markets.

"There is on the one hand the commitment of the lenders, which must be finalised ... and the commitment of the Greek government and parliament to put a series of measures in place," Pecresse said. "That is the object of today's discussions."

Euro zone parliaments are still pushing through budget amendments required under a July 21 agreement on a new Greek rescue package, but Pecresse said Greece had to do its part.

"This plan was validated by the IMF," she said. "It is a credible plan to put Greece back on the right path. We want a guarantee that the recovery plan announced will be put into action."

Euro zone policymakers have threatened to withhold a sixth bailout tranche to Greece because of its fiscal slippages, but Pecresse said Sarkozy had reaffirmed during a cabinet meeting his and Merkel's determination to save Greece.

"(He reiterated) the solidity of the Franco-German partnership in defending the euro zone," she said. "The president and the prime minister reaffirmed with a single voice France's determination to do everything possible to save Greece."

Wednesday's three-way conference call was set up following brief confusion on Tuesday over whether a Franco-German statement was to be issued on the crisis.

(Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou and John Irish; Writing by Catherine Bremer; Editing by Hugh Lawson)