PARIS Greece's deputy Prime Minister Theodoros Pangalos said on Monday that a further haircut on Greece's sovereign debt would have a negative impact on the country's banks and pension funds and the possibility had not been discussed by the government.

Private bondholders have already been asked to participate in a bailout of the crisis-stricken euro zone country by accepting a write-down of 21 percent of their Greek debt portfolio.

"The Greek government has not ever discussed the possibility of a (further) haircut," Pangalos told a news conference in Paris.

He said Greece was committed to pushing through its privatisation programme, but expressed regret that it had not received more enquiries about Greek assets from European companies.

By contrast, China had voiced interest in building a high-speed railway network in Greece. Pangalos said he would travel to China in the near future to discuss this possibility with authorities.

