France's President Nicolas Sarkozy sings the national anthem after he delivered his speech on the euro zone financial crisis in Toulon, south eastern France, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

TOULON, France President Nicolas Sarkozy, under mounting pressure from the euro zone debt crisis, told France on Thursday the EU needed closer and stricter coordination of national budgets.

Seeking to reassure the public ahead of a Franco-German push to redraw the European Union's founding treaty, Sarkozy said a reformed Europe would be based on closer inter-governmental cooperation and not on control by a supranational body.

"The reform of Europe is not a march towards supra-nationality," Sarkozy said. "The integration of Europe will go the inter-governmental way because Europe needs to make strategic political choices."

Sarkozy said he would meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Paris on Monday to push ahead with proposals for a new EU treaty to fix flaws in the Maastricht Treaty and create a true economic government for the bloc.

He said France and every other euro zone country needed to enshrine a budget-balancing "golden rule" in their constitutions as the bloc strives to reform itself or get left behind.

He also said that the European Central Bank must remain independent and decide for itself when and how to act in dealing with the risk of deflation in Europe.

"Europe is no longer a choice. It is a necessity. But the crisis has revealed its weaknesses and its contradictions. Europe must be rethought. It must be reestablished," Sarkozy said in an address to some 5,000 supporters in the Mediterranean port of Toulon that was broadcast live on television.

"There is an urgency. The world will not wait for Europe. If Europe does not change quickly enough history will write itself without it," he said.

2012 ELECTION LOOMS

Sarkozy - who faces a bruising fight to stay in power in an April election - is striving to paint himself as best-placed to lead France through yet more economic turmoil while laying the groundwork for proposals on tougher euro zone governance that will be discussed at an EU summit on December 9.

The location of Toulon for Thursday's speech was symbolic as it was in the same seaside resort town that Sarkozy railed, days after the September 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers, against the dangers of unfettered capitalism.

The centre-right leader is squeezed between needing to appease financial markets by agreeing a plan to tighten fiscal responsibility while wanting to avoid appearing to voters to be giving the European Commission too much say in public finances.

Sarkozy recently called a truce with Merkel over his push for the ECB to come to the aid of troubled euro states and has acquiesced to Germany's desire for more central governance, but proposals are not yet final.

"A consensus has already emerged on budgetary and fiscal convergence as well as harmonisation. There is also consensus about euro zone countries' commitments to deficit-reduction targets," Finance Minister Francois Baroin said earlier.

Ratings agencies have warned that a looming recession and the risk of having to aid banks exposed to debt-laden euro zone peripheral states is putting France's AAA status under pressure.

A downgrade would be a huge blow to Sarkozy and could ramp up France's interest costs by some 3 billion euros (2.57 billion pounds) a year.

Any appearance of undermining sovereignty would be highly risky for Sarkozy, however. It would anger the conservative wing of his centre-right UMP party as much as opposition Socialists who have already accused him of selling out to the markets.

"What we want is more budgetary discipline, but a budgetary discipline met by states, with a real participation by national parliaments," government spokeswoman Valerie Pecresse said this week.

Sarkozy, who has narrowed the gap against Socialist rival Francois Hollande in pre-election polls, had his Toulon speech, painstakingly prepared by two of his closest advisors.

His re-election hinges on convincing voters fed up with economic gloom that they should keep him in power, rather than elect Hollande, who has never served in a government post.

"(He) has understood the euro zone crisis will be the chief issue for the election," said Jerome Sainte-Marie of pollster Isana. "He is trying to fix the terms of the debate."

Merkel is expected to outline her ideas on euro governance at the Bundestag on Friday, the same day Sarkozy will discuss the matter in Paris with British Prime Minister David Cameron.

(Writing and additional reporting by Catherine Bremer; Editing by Andrew Roche)