PARIS A deal struck between European Union leaders to enforce stricter budget rules in the euro zone reinforces the credibility of the single currency and will stave off any government default, a French government spokeswoman said on Friday.

"I think we have reinforced the credibility of the euro very strongly because there is solidarity in the euro zone, because the ECB will be a very powerful tool of this solidarity," Valerie Pecresse, spokewoman for the French government, told Itele television.

European leaders brokered the deal among the euro zone's 17 states but failed to secure changes to the EU treaty among all 27 member states, limiting the range of the deal and leaving out one of its largest economies, Britain.

Pecresse, who is also France's budget minister, defended the 17-party deal as a consequence of the need to move quickly and show concrete results in the grip of a crisis that has eroded confidence in European finance governance.

"Today we needed to have something concrete and something concrete very quickly -- we had a duty to act quickly," she said. "Every euro zone state is aware that we need to move quickly, very quickly."

Asked if Friday's deal would stave off a mass downgrade of euro zone government debt by ratings agency Standard & Poor's, Pecresse said: "I think the facts speak for themselves and that is how all observers of the euro zone will perceive them."

