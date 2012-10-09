PARIS French President Francois Hollande achieved majority backing from his own Socialist bloc in parliament on Tuesday for Europe's fiscal discipline treaty and was spared having to rely on opposition votes.

A total of 282 left-wing votes in favour exceeded the 274 required for a majority, saving Hollande the embarrassment of having to depend on conservative lawmakers to ratify a fiscal pact seen key to pulling the euro zone out of crisis.

A small but noisy revolt within Hollande's Socialist bloc against the treaty saw 20 Socialist Party lawmakers vote against and nine abstain. Of the 17 Greens Party lawmakers in a parliamentary alliance with the Socialists and other left-wing parties, 12 voted against and two abstained.

