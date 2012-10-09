Oil rises on OPEC-led cuts, but market remains range-bound
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
PARIS French President Francois Hollande achieved majority backing from his own Socialist bloc in parliament on Tuesday for Europe's fiscal discipline treaty and was spared having to rely on opposition votes.
A total of 282 left-wing votes in favour exceeded the 274 required for a majority, saving Hollande the embarrassment of having to depend on conservative lawmakers to ratify a fiscal pact seen key to pulling the euro zone out of crisis.
A small but noisy revolt within Hollande's Socialist bloc against the treaty saw 20 Socialist Party lawmakers vote against and nine abstain. Of the 17 Greens Party lawmakers in a parliamentary alliance with the Socialists and other left-wing parties, 12 voted against and two abstained.
BERLIN European tour operator TUI reported a narrower loss for the first-quarter, although its German TUIFly unit was hit by costs of around 22 million euros ($23 million) due to staff calling in sick after a new strategy was announced in October.
ZURICH Credit Suisse on Tuesday posted a 2.35 billion Swiss franc (1.87 billion pounds) net loss for the fourth quarter on the back of a U.S. legal settlement, and said it will cut its headcount further in 2017 by a net 5,500 jobs.