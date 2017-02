FRANKFURT Regulators devising anti-bubble tools should ensure that risks do not simply shift from banks to shadow lenders, such as investment funds, by closing loopholes, the vice president of European Central Bank said on Monday.

Vitor Constancio reaffirmed his call for margin and haircut requirements as tools to prevent investment funds from building up too much debt.

"We need to avoid that reforming regulation on banks increases the incentives for risky leverage build-up outside the banking sector," Constancio said.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa)