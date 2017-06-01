May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
BRUSSELS Euro zone joint debt issuance in the long run is absolutely necessary, the European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici said on Thursday.
Speaking at the Brussels Economic Forum, Moscovici said such a euro zone bond would help cut the toxic link between banks and their domestic sovereigns.
"In the short-to-medium term, sovereign bond-backed securities could serve that purpose. But in the longer run, the development of a genuine euro area safe asset is absolutely necessary," Moscovici said.
The idea of such a European safe asset was published by the European Commission in a reflection paper on the future of the euro zone on Wednesday and was immediately rejected by Germany, which does not want to hear of any debt mutualisation.
"We are aware of objections, and agree that the mutualisation of legacy debts has to be avoided," Moscovici said.
"There seems to be, however, scope for other constructions that can deliver what we need. The creation of a euro area safe asset that fulfils some key requirements is a precondition for changing the currently risk-free status of sovereign bonds, which some see as the ultimate measure for reducing banking sector risk," he said.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
LONDON, June 21 Britain's budget deficit narrowed last month, helped by a recovery in value-added tax receipts, giving Chancellor Philip Hammond some respite ahead of an expected increase in borrowing later this year.
LONDON Tesco , Britain's biggest retailer, has proposed closing its customer service centre in Cardiff with the loss of up to 1,100 jobs, the company said on Wednesday, part of a broader drive to cut costs and improve margins.