BRUSSELS The euro zone slipped deeper into recession in the last three months of 2012, registering its first full year with no quarter of growth after its largest economies, Germany and France, shrank markedly at the end of the year.

Economic output in the 17-country region fell by 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter, the EU's statistics office Eurostat said, following a 0.1 percent drop in output in the third quarter.

ECONOMISTS' COMMENTS

CARSTEN BRZESKI, ING

"These are horrible numbers, it's a widespread contraction, which does not match this positive picture of stabilisation and positive contagion.

The recession accelerated, also impacting core countries such as Germany.

In a way it is yesterday's story and the question is how we will move towards the recovery. If you take yesterday's industrial production figures they gave a bit more hope that things are stabilising.

We still expect growth to return in the course of 2013 but any return of growth will be very small which means that the social impact of this recession, especially in the peripheral countries will be still a very severe one."

APOLLINE MENUT, BARCLAYS

"Well it's not surprising as we knew before that Q4 would be very bad.

We think that prospects are brighter for Q1 2013 as shown also by the improving business confidence."

NICK KOUNIS, ABN AMRO

"GDP fell more sharply than the consensus forecast. The weakness emphasises the challenges that the economy faces but should also be seen in the context of quarterly volatility given that the third was more resilient than suggested by business surveys.

Looking forward, we think that the decline in uncertainty about the future of the single currency area, as well as easing financial conditions have sown the seeds for the recovery. However, ongoing severe budget cuts, rising unemployment, bank deleveraging all point to the recovery being excruciatingly slow.

In addition the strength of the euro, if sustained, is a threat even to this modest economic outlook and we remain of the view that the ECB will attempt to counter the strength in the currency. Perhaps if verbal attempts do not work, interest rate cuts will come back on the agenda."

