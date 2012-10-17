FTSE posts first weekly loss in a month on weak banks and miners
LONDON Britain's top share index hit a two-week low on Friday and ended a run of three straight weeks of gains, with lenders Standard Chartered and RBS among the biggest fallers.
BERLIN June's summit of EU leaders did not set a deadline for establishing a European banking supervisor, a senior German official said on Wednesday on the eve of another gathering where the bloc will discuss how to strengthen economic coordination.
Germany has said the euro zone should not rush to set up the new supervisory authority.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin, writing by Gareth Jones)
LONDON Britain's top share index hit a two-week low on Friday and ended a run of three straight weeks of gains, with lenders Standard Chartered and RBS among the biggest fallers.
LONDON British Airways owner IAG said it will return 500 million euros (423 million pounds) to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.
LONDON British Airways "mixed fleet" cabin crew members are to strike for another seven consecutive days from March 3, trade union Unite said on Friday.