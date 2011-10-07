BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte agreed on Friday that the European Financial Stability Fund should be used to recapitalise a euro zone state's banks "only if that country is unable to cope on its own."

Merkel told a joint news conference with Rutte that an upcoming European Union summit should give guidance on the way to proceed on this issue.

She added however that banks with such needs should set themselves a "hierarchy" of methods for raising capital, first the markets, then the national government, and only in the last instance from the EFSF, and with reforms as a strict condition.

"This will definitely be discussed at the next summit," she said.

The German leader also gave her support to a Dutch proposal to create the special post of European Commissioner for the euro.

(Reporting by Stephen Brown)