BERLIN A leading conservative ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned Britain on Thursday against catering to nationalist sentiment on the euro, saying turmoil in the currency area could have a devastating impact on countries outside the bloc and on London's financial industry.

A day before Prime Minister David Cameron is due to visit Berlin to meet Merkel, the deputy leader of her Christian Democrats (CDU) in parliament also criticised Britain for lecturing the euro zone on what steps it should take to solve its crisis while not actively contributing towards a solution.

"I'm baffled that in Great Britain there doesn't seem to be a clear view of the consequences a collapse of the euro would have for the City of London," Michael Meister told Reuters in an interview.

Meister said Britain would be hit even stronger by euro zone turmoil than countries in the bloc, because it depended so heavily on its financial industry.

Pointing to populist tendencies across Europe, he drew a parallel to the period before World War One, saying all countries needed to "assume their responsibilities."

"One hundred years ago, nobody wanted war. But all the governments seized on nationalist sentiment," he said, noting that decades of instability ensued.

In the same vein, Meister expressed concerns about the political situations in Italy and Greece, despite the introduction of technocratic governments committed to reforms in both countries.

"We have new leaders, but it's clear that the old political forces are still trying to pull the strings in the background," he said.

NO FLEXIBILITY ON ECB

Meister said Germany remained adamantly opposed to using the ECB as a lender of last resort in the euro zone or granting the bloc's rescue fund a banking licence and made clear there was no room for compromise on its stance.

"Both paths are wrong. Both paths attempt to solve the problems by printing money, by pushing the problems out into the future," Meister said, adding that he had spoken with senior members of Merkel's government on the subject and was absolutely sure Berlin would not change its stance.

Germany has come under increasing pressure from its euro zone partners in recent weeks to support a stronger role for the European Central Bank (ECB) in fighting the crisis.

In an interview with Reuters on Wednesday, Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny said he favoured using the ECB as the "ultimate backstop" for stricken euro zone countries.

He said Europe's plans to leverage its bailout fund -- the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) -- had failed so far and that a credible firewall was urgently needed.

But Bundesbank head Jens Weidmann, an influential member of the ECB's governing council, has come out loudly against a bigger crisis-fighting role for the central bank and he has the backing of Merkel's government.

Meister said he understood the reasons some people were pushing the ECB to be more active, as robust bond purchases would provide relief to investors.

But they would also transfer the financial burden to the bloc's citizens, he said, warning that even a debate about a bigger ECB role was dangerous as it could sow doubts about the bank's inflation-fighting role.

Instead, Meister urged quick progress in finding ways to boost the firepower of the EFSF through leveraging. He also voiced support for accelerating the introduction of the EFSF's successor fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM).

"There are just two ways out of the crisis -- stronger integration of fiscal policy in the euro zone and credible reforms at the national level," he said.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Noah Barkin)