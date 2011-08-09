BERLIN Germany's lower house of parliament could push for the package arising from last month's emergency European summit to be amended, the parliamentary leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition allies said.

Many Germans resent funding bailouts for euro zone partners flouting European fiscal rules, and lawmakers from Merkel's own coalition are increasingly vocal about their fears of the bloc turning into a transfer union funded by its largest economy.

"I can imagine the Bundestag will indeed push...for these (decisions) to be improved further," the parliamentary leader of the Free Democrats Rainer Bruederle said on Tuesday.

His comments come right after Merkel on Sunday issued a joint statement with French President Nicolas Sarkozy stressing the importance of obtaining swift parliamentary approval for the decisions made at the summit on July 21.

"Not everything is perfect," Bruederle told the public radio broadcaster Bayern 2, commenting on the new aid package for debt-stricken Greece and the tightening of the stability pact.

"Germany's budget cannot simply be turned into a self-service shop for other countries while the core problems are not tackled sufficiently," he added.

Some rebel lawmakers in Merkel's coalition have expressed frustration with her policy on Europe, but senior lawmakers this week scoffed at the prospect of a Bundestag veto of the package.

Bruederle also feared that the turmoil on both sides of the Atlantic would overcast the growth prospects of Europe's largest economy. "There is this risk," he said.

So far though, this was not the case, he said, and Germany's position was bright as ever.

(Reporting by Gernot Heller, writing by Kalina Oroschakoff; editing by Ron Askew)