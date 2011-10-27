BERLIN A German lawmaker lodged a complaint with the country's Constitutional Court on Thursday over a parliamentary committee set up to meet on questions on the euro zone bailout fund.

Swen Schulz, of the opposition Social Democrats (SPD), argues that the special committee breaches Germany's basic law as it transfers powers from a full session of the Bundestag lower house to a committee in a matter concerning the budget.

"We have today handed in the complaint of unconstitutionality," Schulz told Reuters.

The court confirmed receipt of the complaint and will look at a request for urgent action during the day. A spokeswoman said a decision on whether to consider it would be taken soon.

If the Constitutional Court agreed to consider the complaint, the committee would be unable to take decisions.

This could potentially slow down decision-making in Germany on the bailout issues that are central to tackling the euro zone debt crisis, as either the full budget committee or a full Bundestag session would have to be called.

Following a Constitutional Court ruling last month that gave a bigger say to German lawmakers on matters involving the rescue fund -- the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) -- the German government has to get approval from parliament's budget committee for participation in euro zone bailouts.

The nine-person committee was created to represent the larger budget committee in particularly urgent or confidential matters.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Diana Niedernhoefer in Karlsruhe; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by John Stonestreet)