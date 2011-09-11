BERLIN The head of Germany's Christian Social Union (CSU), part of Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right coalition, reiterated on Sunday he could not rule out the possibility of Greece having to leave the euro zone.

Horst Seehofer told broadcaster ZDF that Greece had to meet conditions set by the European Union, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund to be granted further aid. Asked if an exit from the euro zone was a possibility, Seehofer said:

"If the Greeks do not succeed, despite all their efforts, then you cannot rule out considering this."

(Reporting By Madeline Chambers)