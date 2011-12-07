BERLIN Many countries and institutions will have to change their positions if European Union leaders are to reach a deal on treaty change to solve the euro zone debt crisis at this week's summit, a German government official said on Wednesday.

"My pessimism stems from the overall picture that I see at this point in which institutions and member states will have to move on many points to make possible the new treaty rules that we are aiming for," said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The official also reiterated the German government view that the issuance of common euro zone debt would intensify the crisis, not resolve it.

(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Noah Barkin)