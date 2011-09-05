BERLIN Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that she did not think any country would be leaving the euro zone and any such move could cause a dangerous "domino effect."

"From a technical and legal point of view there is no possibility at all. But I'm also not thinking about that possibility because we could trigger a domino effect that would be extraordinarily dangerous to our currency system," she told a news conference, adding that it was important for Greece to stick to its promised economic reforms.

Merkel said she was confident her centre-right government would manage its own majority in a vote on the euro zone bailout fund on September 29, and denied that campaigning on her record in the euro crisis in Sunday's state election in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern had contributed to a setback there for her Christian Democrats (CDU).

(Reporting by Stephen Brown and Erik Kirschbaum)