BERLIN German worries about unlimited exposure to the euro zone bailout scheme or the financing of state deficits via the European Central Bank's bond-buying plan are unfounded, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said in an interview broadcast on Friday.

He told German radio there would be no problem making the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) comply with the terms imposed by Germany's Constitutional Court in its ruling this week as a condition for German ratification.

The court said Germany's parliament had to be consulted fully on the ESM's decisions while Germany's current maximum exposure to the fund of 190 billion euros could not be increased without prior approval from the Bundestag lower house.

Addressing the concerns of the plaintiffs in that case that Germany liability could rise if other states were no longer able to pay in to the ESM, he said that in such a situation the total 700 billion-euro volume would be reduced proportionally instead.

"The treaty is absolutely clear ... If a country drops out, the 700 billion is reduced," said the minister in an interview recorded on Thursday, before he left for a meeting of European finance ministers in Cyprus.

Schaeuble reassured Germans that the ECB's bond-buying plan would not be used for the indirect financing of member states, which is the concern cited by the Bundesbank and conservative German politicians and news media for opposing the plan.

"It has absolutely no mandate for state financing. The ECB will not make any decisions that lead to the indirect financing of states. That would violate their mandate and they will not do it," said Schaeuble.

"I have confidence in the ECB," he said, adding that ECB chief Mario Draghi had called the plan "unlimited" because setting a limit would just encourage speculators.

(Reporting by Stephen Brown and Gernot Heller, editing by Gareth Jones)