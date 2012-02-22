BERLIN Germany sees no need to increase the size of Europe's future bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism, following an agreement on a new aid programme for Greece, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.

"The German government's position has not changed -- that means no, it is not necessary (to increase the size of the ESM beyond 500 billion euros)," spokesman Steffen Seibert said at a regular news conference.

"What was agreed with partners was that in March there would be an examination of the size," he said, referring to a December accord, adding that conditions on the bond markets of euro zone periphery states had improved since then.

