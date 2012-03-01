BRUSSELS European leaders will take the final decision on the second bailout package for Greece in a teleconference on March 9, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday after a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels.

Schaeuble said the deal relied now on the extent to which private creditors would accept a loss on their holdings in order to reduce Greece's debt.

Schaeuble's comments echoed those of Eurogroup Chairman Jean-Claude Juncker, who said earlier Greece had taken all the legal action needed to secure a second bailout from the euro zone countries and ministers were now waiting for the completion of the private second bond swap.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach)