BERLIN Members of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) have called for a more nuanced debate about joint euro zone bonds, so far rejected by Berlin and party leaders, according to a newspaper report.

The comments, published in Handelsblatt business daily on Tuesday, add to pressure on Merkel to consider bolder crisis steps on the day she meets French President Nicolas Sarkozy in Paris to discuss ways to resolve the euro zone debt crisis.

CDU parliamentarian Johann Wadephul warned against ruling out euro bonds, which he said were not necessary at the moment but should not be considered anathema.

"It doesn't make any sense to have a debate that is black and white ... I cannot imagine they are the work of the devil," he told the paper.

Another long-term member of the CDU, Armin Laschet, who is also a member of the party's executive committee, supported the idea as a way to further European integration.

"We need further integration steps in Europe, above all in fiscal and finance policy," he said. "The challenges of global markets can only be met with global institutions, that is true for Europe especially."

Until now, euro bonds have been fiercely opposed by Berlin, which is fearful such a step would push up German borrowing costs and reduce incentives for weaker euro zone states like Greece to reform their economies.

Yet momentum is building up in the debate over the bonds in Germany. Two leading German business groups unexpectedly came out in support of them on Monday, saying that without the instruments there was a risk of a worldwide depression resulting from Europe's debt crisis.

The Free Democrats (FDP), junior partner in Merkel's coalition government, remains strictly opposed to joint euro zone bonds and FDP finance expert Daniel Volk warned in the Financial Times Deutschland the coalition could break up if the conservatives insisted on them.

However, Juergen Koppelin, FDP budget expert and one of the more eurosceptic members of the party, told Reuters such statements were "completely excessive," signalling the FDP could soften its stance.

"We should not play with such things because there is no alternative to this coalition," he said.

Support for the pro-business FDP has dropped in recent months partly due to bickering within the coalition, with a poll last week showing them at a record low of 3 percent.

